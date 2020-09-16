Left Menu
Competition for playing eleven is 'certainly hot': Ricky Ponting

Ahead of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting feels that competition for the playing eleven is 'certainly hot' in the team.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2020 12:49 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 12:31 IST
Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting (Delhi Capitals Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting feels that competition for the playing eleven is 'certainly hot' in the team. The former Australian skipper is eagerly waiting for the tournament to start and said players have been outstanding with their training and preparation.

"Counting down the days until we start our season on Sunday. The boys have been outstanding with their training and preparation and competition for spots in the starting eleven is certainly hot. Exactly what you want as a coach. @delhicapitals," Ponting tweeted. Starting their journey as Delhi Daredevils in 2008 nothing much changed for the franchise apart from a change of name till the 2018 season. Rechristened Delhi Capitals, the new-look team did manage to surprise many with a quality outing in the 2019 edition as they entered the play-off stage for the first time in seven years.

Recreating the same magic to return with the title in the bag will be the only focus for the Shreyas Iyer-led outfit. Under head coach Ponting, the side did enter the playoffs last season, but a loss to Chennai Super Kings saw them return home without the trophy. But there were sparks on display and if they are anything to go by, DC will be one team to look out for this season in UAE.Delhi Capitals squad: Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, R Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer, Tushar Deshpande, Daniel Sams and Anrich Nortje. Delhi Capitals will take on Kings XI Punjab in their opening game of the tournament on September 20.

