Left Menu
Development News Edition

Defending champion Egan Bernal withdraws from Tour de France

Defending Tour de France champion Egan Bernal has pulled out of the race ahead of a mammoth stage in the Alps, his Ineos Grenadiers team said Wednesday. "Egan is a true champion who loves to race, but he is also a young rider, with many Tours ahead of him." Bernal's withdrawal marked the end of Ineos' dominance at cycling's biggest event.

PTI | Grenoble | Updated: 16-09-2020 13:09 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 13:09 IST
Defending champion Egan Bernal withdraws from Tour de France

Defending Tour de France champion Egan Bernal has pulled out of the race ahead of a mammoth stage in the Alps, his Ineos Grenadiers team said Wednesday. Bernal had been struggling since last weekend's stage in the Jura mountains, where he dropped more than seven minutes on the main contenders and slipped out of contention. Hampered by back pain, the 23-year-old rider lost more time during Tuesday's first Alpine stage.

Bernal was in 16th place overall, 19 minutes and fours seconds behind race leader Primoz Roglic. "This is obviously not how I wanted my Tour de France to end, but I agree that it is the right decision for me in the circumstances," Bernal said. "I have the greatest respect for this race and I'm already looking forward to coming back in the years ahead." Last year, Bernal became the first Colombian to win the Tour, and the youngest champion of the post-World War II era. His team said Bernal will try to recover as quickly as possible and redefine his goals for the rest of the season.

"We have taken this decision with Egans' best interests at heart," Ineos manager Dave Brailsford said. "Egan is a true champion who loves to race, but he is also a young rider, with many Tours ahead of him." Bernal's withdrawal marked the end of Ineos' dominance at cycling's biggest event. The successful period started in 2012 with Bradley Wiggins' victory, when the team was called Team Sky. The squad won seven of the last eight editions with four different riders, but its best-placed rider this year is Richard Carapaz, who stood 14th ahead of Wednesday's Stage 17. Arguably the toughest, the trek features the Col de La Madeleine and the Col de La Loze, the Tour's highest point this year at 2,304 meters. The traffic-free pass between the ski resorts of Meribel and Courchevel was opened to cyclists this year after a forest track was paved by local authorities. The last six kilometers of the climb are particularly difficult, with very steep sections and sharp turns. AP SSC SSC

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Ozone treaties ‘inspiring examples’ of political will, UN chief says on International Day

In a message, UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres applauded the 1985 Vienna Convention for the Protection of the Ozone Layer, its Montreal Protocol, and the Protocols Kigali AmendmentThe ozone treaties stand out as inspiring examples that ...

From cafes to dentists, relief at British coronavirus insurance ruling

Murray Pulman says he is as tough as they come, but battles with his insurer have left him close to tears after a coronavirus lockdown forced his family-run cafe The Posh Partridge to close. Pulman was counting himself as one of the lucky o...

Russia records 5,670 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Moscow Russia, September 16 ANISputnik Russia has registered 5,670 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 1,079,519, the countrys coronavirus response center said on Wednesday. Over the past 24 hours, Russ...

Tennis-After early exits in New York, Gauff gets first win on clay

American teen Coco Gauff arrived in Rome on the heels of two early exits in New York and was glad to get her season back on track with a victory over Ons Jabeur at the Italian Open in her first Tour-level main draw match on clay. The 16-yea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020