UAE conditions neutral so far, time will tell if they favour batsmen or bowlers more: Amit Mishra

The pitches in UAE are expected to aid spinners but Delhi Capitals veteran leg-spinner Amit Mishra feels it is too early to predict that as the conditions have been "neutral" so far.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 16-09-2020 17:24 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 17:12 IST
Image Credit: ANI

The pitches in UAE are expected to aid spinners but Delhi Capitals veteran leg-spinner Amit Mishra feels it is too early to predict that as the conditions have been "neutral" so far. The 36-year-old India spinner said UAE pitches suiting batsmen or bowlers more can only be ascertained only once the tournament progresses. "The conditions so far have been neutral. I can't say if they favor the batsmen or the bowlers more," Mishra said in a press release issued by his franchise. "When we start playing, then we will have a clearer picture and can say whether it is helping the batsmen or the bowlers more," said the second-highest wicket-taker in IPL history behind Sri Lankan Lasith Malinga.

With 157 scalps from 147 IPL games, Mishra is currently 13 wickets behind Malinga, who has opted out of this year's tournament due to personal reasons. The IPL has been shifted to the UAE because of surging COVID-19 cases in India.

Talking about Delhi Capitals' preparation for the upcoming event, Mishra said: "We are really positive, but in T20 cricket, you know it is hard to promise a win, because all teams are so competitive and have quality players in their ranks. "We also have a lot of match-winners in our team, and we will do our preparations according to each team. We cannot underestimate any team, and need to treat everyone equally," he said. Mishra further said that the feeling within the group is really good. The IPL starts on Saturday when defending champions Mumbai Indians take on Chennai Super Kings.

Delhi Capitals will open their campaign against Kings XI Punjab here on Sunday.

