Facing Boult, Bumrah will be a challenge for CSK: Gautam Gambhir

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir feels that facing Mumbai Indians' "world-class" bowlers in the tournament opener will be a challenge for Chennai Super Kings' batsmen.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-09-2020 21:16 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 21:16 IST
Former cricketer Gautam Gambhir (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir feels that facing Mumbai Indians' "world-class" bowlers in the tournament opener will be a challenge for Chennai Super Kings' batsmen. Gambhir said both Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah are wicket-taking options in the shortest format of the game.

Speaking on 'Star Sports Cricket Connected', Gambhir said, "I am really excited to watch how Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah will bowl with the new ball, because we all know Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult are world-class bowlers, and in the T20 format both are wicket-taking options. A left-arm seamer, who will bring the ball inside for a right-hand batsman while Jasprit Bumrah believes in an unorthodox style of bowling." "There will be a challenge for Chennai Super Kings considering they do not have Suresh Raina batting at No. 3. Shane Watson has not played international cricket for a long time, so we would want to know who will open with him and how will these batsmen face these bowlers," he added.

The former cricketer backed Mumbai Indians for the first match considering their balanced team and said he is looking forward to seeing how Boult and Bumrah will perform with the new ball. "I am skewed more towards Mumbai Indians for the opening match because if we notice the team balance and the depth of the squad while not forgetting the addition of Trent Boult in the squad can prove to be an excellent option," said Gambhir.

"Every team wants a bowler who will take wickets with a new ball and use Jasprit Bumrah in an experimental way. I would want to see how these two bowlers perform with the new ball not only in the first match but throughout the tournament," he added. The 13th edition of the league will start from September 19, with CSK locking horns with Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener. (ANI)

