Bengals rule out DL Atkins, Daniels for Week 2
Atkins (shoulder) missed Week 1 while Daniels played in the loss to the Los Angeles Chargers but injured his groin. The pair join safety Shawn Williams (calf) and guard Xavier Su'a-Filo (ankle, IR) who will be out vs. Placekicker Randy Bullock (calves) was a full participant in practice Tuesday and Wednesday. --Field Level MediaReuters | Updated: 16-09-2020 23:47 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 23:47 IST
Cincinnati defensive linemen Geno Atkins and Mike Daniels have been ruled out of the Bengals' Thursday night game against the Cleveland Browns. Atkins (shoulder) missed Week 1 while Daniels played in the loss to the Los Angeles Chargers but injured his groin.
The pair join safety Shawn Williams (calf) and guard Xavier Su'a-Filo (ankle, IR) who will be out vs. the Browns. Placekicker Randy Bullock (calves) was a full participant in practice Tuesday and Wednesday.
--Field Level Media
- READ MORE ON:
- Cincinnati
- Cleveland Browns
- Los Angeles Chargers
- COVID-19