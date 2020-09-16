Left Menu
Bengals rule out DL Atkins, Daniels for Week 2

Atkins (shoulder) missed Week 1 while Daniels played in the loss to the Los Angeles Chargers but injured his groin. The pair join safety Shawn Williams (calf) and guard Xavier Su'a-Filo (ankle, IR) who will be out vs. Placekicker Randy Bullock (calves) was a full participant in practice Tuesday and Wednesday. --Field Level Media

Cincinnati defensive linemen Geno Atkins and Mike Daniels have been ruled out of the Bengals' Thursday night game against the Cleveland Browns. Atkins (shoulder) missed Week 1 while Daniels played in the loss to the Los Angeles Chargers but injured his groin.

The pair join safety Shawn Williams (calf) and guard Xavier Su'a-Filo (ankle, IR) who will be out vs. the Browns. Placekicker Randy Bullock (calves) was a full participant in practice Tuesday and Wednesday.

