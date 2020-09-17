Left Menu
Jets coach Gase gets owner's vote of confidence

New York Jets coach Adam Gase received support from management on Wednesday, despite a rocky start to the season and fans calling for his job. I do think that the Jets have more new pieces, more moving pieces than most teams, just look at our offensive line.

New York Jets coach Adam Gase received support from management on Wednesday, despite a rocky start to the season and fans calling for his job. "I have full confidence in Adam," CEO and chairman Christopher Johnson said. "I've seen him interact with this team. I've seen him lead this team. Look back to last year, he took a team that did so poorly in the first half of the season and held them together. They finished well.

"I think that he has a lot more in him as a head coach than some of our fans are giving him credit for. I understand. They want to see success. I think that they will." In 2019, the Jets were 1-7 to start Gase's first season in New York but finished 7-9. Still, they had the league's worst offense at 273.0 yards per game.

The Jets lost to the Bills on Sunday in Buffalo 27-17, converting just 15 first downs and gaining 254 yards. Johnson said he is convinced Gase can build the offense and increase the production of third-year quarterback Sam Darnold, who was 21-of-35 passing for 215 yards with a touchdown and interception in Buffalo.

"I think he can work with and develop quarterbacks," Johnson said. "I do continue to think that he is a brilliant offensive mind, especially. He has my every confidence." Still, reflecting on Sunday's game, Johnson acknowledged the Jets must do better.

"That was not what anyone was hoping for," Johnson said. "It was a bad game on all fronts. I do think that the Jets have more new pieces, more moving pieces than most teams, just look at our offensive line. I think that they will correct themselves. I feel that you're going to see a different team moving ahead. It was a mess on Sunday. I was not happy about that at all." On Sunday the Jets host the defending NFC champion San Francisco 49ers, who lost their Week 1 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals. New York will be without running back Le'Veon Bell, who injured his hamstring late in the second quarter against the Bills and was placed on injured reserve.

