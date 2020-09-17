Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fiers fuels Athletics past Rockies

Mike Fiers tossed six strong innings and Tommy La Stella and Jake Lamb had two hits apiece to pace the Oakland Athletics to a 3-1 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday in Denver. Marquez (2-6) allowed three runs on six hits, struck out six and walked four in 6 2/3 innings.

Reuters | Updated: 17-09-2020 03:54 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 03:54 IST
Fiers fuels Athletics past Rockies

Mike Fiers tossed six strong innings and Tommy La Stella and Jake Lamb had two hits apiece to pace the Oakland Athletics to a 3-1 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday in Denver. Lamb also drove in a run and Liam Hendriks picked up his 13th save for Oakland (31-19), which increased its lead to six games over Houston with 10 games remaining.

The Athletics also snapped a six-game losing streak against the Rockies. Raimel Tapia and Tony Wolters had two hits apiece for Colorado, which lost vital ground in its push to reach the postseason for the third time in four seasons. The Rockies (22-26) have lost six of their last eight and fell 1 1-2 games.

The A's scored first thanks to some lack of control by Colorado starter German Marquez. Tony Kemp led off the third inning with a walk and went to second on an errant pickoff attempt by Marquez. Marcus Semien walked, and a passed ball on ball four allowed Kemp to get to third. Kemp scored when Robbie Grossman grounded into a forceout to give Oakland a 1-0 lead.

The Rockies came back in their half of the third inning. With one out Ryan McMahon, Wolters and Tapia singled to tie it, but Wolters was stranded at third. That was all Colorado could muster off Fiers (6-2), who got his first win in three tries against the Rockies. Fiers allowed just one run on seven hits, struck out four and didn't walk a batter

The A's broke the tie in the sixth inning. La Stella led off with a single and Matt Olson followed with a double to put runners on second and third. Matt Canha drove in La Stella with a groundout, and Olson scored on Lamb's single to make it 3-1. Marquez (2-6) allowed three runs on six hits, struck out six and walked four in 6 2/3 innings. He is winless since beating the Giants on Aug. 4.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

Joint mobile teams will enforce safety norms in Pondy: Bedi

Nigeria: Arik Air resumes normal flight operations after disruption by aviation unions members

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Wainwright hurls CG, Cards take Game 1 over Brewers

Tyler ONeill and Brad Miller each hit solo homers and Adam Wainwright tossed his second complete game of 2020, albeit of the seven-inning variety, as the visiting St. Louis Cardinals took the opener of a doubleheader with the Milwaukee Brew...

Chargers DE Bosa (triceps) misses practice

Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa did not practice Wednesday due to a triceps injury. His status for Sundays game against the Kansas City Chiefs will be determined later in the week, head coach Anthony Lynn said Wednesday.Bosa led all NFL pa...

Andhra Pradesh: Police seizes 675 kg of cannabis

The police seized 675 kg of cannabis that was allegedly being transported in a lorry from Andhra Pradesh to Odisha. While searching the vehicle, the police found a huge amount of cannabis that was apparently stored in a hidden cabin.Speakin...

COVID-19 vaccine could be distributed in US from October: Trump

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday local time said that the COVID-19 vaccine could be distributed across the United States starting October and close to a hundred million doses could be distributed by the end of 2020. We are on track to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020