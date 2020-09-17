Titans promote WR with Davis, Brown banged up

Tennessee Titans wideouts Corey Davis and A.J. Brown showed up on the injury report Wednesday, prompting the team to promote a wide receiver from the practice squad. Davis (hamstring) did not practice and Brown (knee) was limited. The Titans promoted Nick Westbrook-Ikhine from the practice squad again, as they did Monday night prior to their opener against the Denver Broncos.

Davis led the team in the win over the Broncos with seven catches for 101 yards. He and Brown both had eight targets, with Brown reeling in five catches for 39 yards. Jonnu Smith and MyCole Pruitt caught TD passes from Ryan Tannehill. Brown had a tremendous rookie season in 2019, catching 52 passes for 1,051 yards and eight touchdowns. Davis, in his fourth season with the Titans, had 43 catches for 601 yards and two TDs last season.

In other Titans injury news, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (hip) and linebacker Vic Beasley (knee) were limited in practice Wednesday. However, running back Darrynton Evans (hamstring), linebacker Derick Roberson (knee) and offensive lineman Jamil Douglas (hand) all returned to full practice after missing Week 1.

The Titans host the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-0) on Sunday in a divisional game. --Field Level Media