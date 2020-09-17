Left Menu
IPL 13: Mumbai Indians launches multiple interactive platforms for its Paltan

Mumbai Indians on Friday launched an array of virtual fan engagement innovations to share a never-before experience for its loyal MI Paltan (fan army) this Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 17-09-2020 13:07 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 13:07 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai Indians on Friday launched an array of virtual fan engagement innovations to share a never-before experience for its loyal MI Paltan (fan army) this Indian Premier League (IPL) season. After launching its seasons' theme campaign early this week calling fans for responsible celebrations, the title defenders have now revealed a slew of digital initiatives days ahead of their season opener on September 19.

Designed with the concept of its 'One Family' motto having fans as the largest stakeholder of the franchise outreach program, Mumbai Indians' digital initiatives are intriguing and aimed to offer wholesome experience fans have been used to while visiting the home ground Wankhede Stadium. MI Live is a concept where fans are welcomed to Mumbai Indians' live studio show from their home. The Mumbai Indians-specific live show will invite fans to be a part of a pre, mid and post-match show which is interactive and light-hearted. The 14-match day shows will be produced by Mumbai Indians and live-streamed simultaneously on MI's official YouTube channel, Facebook page, Twitter account and on a dedicated channel on Jio TV.

"Paltan Play in association with Samsung is a second screen experience game, which allows participants to play and compete against each other on Mumbai Indians match days. Fans can analyse an ongoing MI match and predict the number of runs to be scored and wickets to taken per over. Hosted on its official website www.mumbaiindians.com and the Mumbai Indians mobile app, the game has its own unique points system and a special chip. Live leaderboard within the game will indicate participants' ranks on a match by match basis," the Mumbai-based franchise said in a statement. Virtual Wankhede is an innovative concept by Mumbai Indians, in association with Myntra, is to provide the MI Paltan with an opportunity to cheer their team alongside fellow supporters connected virtually. Virtual Wankhede will encourage the Paltan from across India to come together as 'One Family' and connect via video conference while they watch MI matches from home.

MI Buddy is an interactive AI-powered WhatsApp bot, which will deliver Mumbai Indians-related information on demand for fans on their mobile devices. "Fans can subscribe to the MI WhatsApp bot to receive MI centric information in a chat format on WhatsApp. Users just have to start a conversation with a simple 'Hi' with the MI Buddy (7977012345). The MI Buddy will be able to serve match updates such as LIVE scores, playing 11s, player stats, MI TV videos, player GIFs and other relevant information about the Mumbai Indians. Moreover, there are engagement-based activities for fans to participate such as MI Quiz, MI word puzzle, create your own digital MI jersey and host of other activities," the statement further added. (ANI)

