Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Premier League scores China broadcast deal with Tencent

The league confirmed that viewers in China will be able to watch all 372 remaining league matches on Tencent's streaming and news platforms. Tencent will broadcast half of all the matches available for free in China, with the remaining fixtures available via a membership service.

Reuters | Updated: 17-09-2020 16:49 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 16:49 IST
Soccer-Premier League scores China broadcast deal with Tencent

England's Premier League said on Thursday its shareholders had unanimously agreed to a broadcast deal in China for the 2020-21 season with digital media platform Tencent.

Financial terms were not given for the deal, which replaces a $700 million contract with PPTV, owned by Chinese retail group Suning, which ended this month. The league confirmed that viewers in China will be able to watch all 372 remaining league matches on Tencent's streaming and news platforms.

Tencent will broadcast half of all the matches available for free in China, with the remaining fixtures available via a membership service. "We are excited to have agreed this partnership with Tencent ensuring our supporters in China can enjoy following Premier League action throughout this season," Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said.

"We and our clubs have an extremely passionate fanbase in China and are looking forward to working with the team at Tencent to engage with fans in new ways over the coming season."

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

J-K administration sets up 3 committees to prepare for panchayat, BDC bypolls

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has set up three committees to carry out preparatory work for the by-election to panchayats and Block Development Councils BDC. The by-elections were scheduled to be held in eight phases from March 5 to ...

Altido Healthcare Consulting Recognized as "India's Most Admirable Healthcare Brand"

Delhi, India NewsVoir A pioneer in the field of offering evidence-based hospital design practices, Altido Healthcare Consulting has been recognized as Indias Most Admirable Healthcare Brand 2020. With hands-on and extensive industry experie...

WHO says more than 170 countries have joined COVAX vaccine facility

More than 170 countries have joined the World Health Organisations COVAX global vaccine plan to help buy and distribute immunisation shots for COVID-19 fairly around the world, the bodys director general said. More than 170 countries have j...

Considerable decline in cargo traffic at major ports in view of COVID-19: Govt

The cargo traffic at Indias major ports has declined considerably March onwards, adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the government said on Thursday. COVID-19 impact at major ports started from March 2020, Shipping Minister Mansukh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020