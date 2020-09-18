Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Kwiatkowski wins Tour de France 18th stage, Roglic retains yellow

Poland's Michal Kwiatkowski won the 18th stage of the Tour de France, a 175-km ride from Meribel on Thursday. His Ineos-Grenadiers team mate, Richard Carapaz of Ecuador, finished second and Belgian Wout van Aert took third place. Dodgers LHP Ferguson to undergo Tommy John surgery

Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Caleb Ferguson is out for the season and will undergo Tommy John surgery, manager Dave Roberts said Thursday. Ferguson had been one of the team's most effective relievers early in the season, delivering an 0.63 ERA during his first 15 outings. He even received a spot start as the opener in an Aug. 27 game against the San Francisco Giants. Aces' Wilson named WNBA MVP; Dangerfield, Reeve honored

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson was named the WNBA's Most Valuable Player, the league announced on Thursday. The WNBA also named Minnesota Lynx guard Crystal Dangerfield and Cheryl Reeve as the recipients of the league's Rookie and Coach of the Year Awards, respectively. Report: Titans WR Brown (knee) could miss multiple games

Tennessee Titans standout wide receiver A.J. Brown did not practice Thursday and could miss multiple games with a knee bruise, ESPN reported. Brown is likely to be "week to week," per the report. Fed Cup to be re-named Billie Jean King Cup

Almost 60 years after Billie Jean King helped the United States win the inaugural Fed Cup, the team event is being re-named in honour of the greatest trailblazer in women's tennis. The competition, revamped this year to feature a 12-nation finals week to rival the men's Davis Cup, would from 2021 be known as the Billie Jean King Cup, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) said in a statement. We're lucky to have Osaka as a leader, says King

Women's tennis is very fortunate to have U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka as its new figurehead, according to one of the sport's greatest trailblazers Billie Jean King. Not only did the 22-year-old Japanese player win a second title at Flushing Meadows last week, she also became a champion for equality, taking a lead in highlighting racial injustice. Duplantis produces highest-ever outdoor pole vault jump

American-born Swede Armand Duplantis produced the highest-ever outdoor pole vault jump on Thursday when he cleared 6.15 metres to win gold at the Rome Diamond League meeting. The 20-year-old cleared the bar at the second attempt with room to spare and was only three centimetres short of the world record he set indoors in Glasgow in February. Exclusive: Russian agency plans to suspend figure skater over doping document forgery: sources

Russia's anti-doping agency plans to hand Olympic figure skater Maria Sotskova a lengthy suspension for submitting a forged document to explain a doping violation, two sources with knowledge of the situation told Reuters. The document, which Reuters was unable to review, was sent to the agency, RUSADA, earlier this year, the sources said. Flawless Azarenka hands rare double bagel to Kenin in Rome

Victoria Azarenka produced a masterclass on centre court at the Italian Open to knock out third seed Sofia Kenin with a dominant 6-0 6-0 victory in the second round on Thursday. Azarenka, who lost the U.S. Open final in New York on Saturday and flew in to Rome to beat Venus Williams in a two-hour first-round match on Wednesday, needed only an hour to dispatch the reigning Australian Open champion. Thomas grabs U.S. Open lead, Mickelson falters

World number three Justin Thomas fired his lowest opening score in a major and held a one-shot lead after the first round of the U.S. Open on Thursday, while Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods were among a slew of big-name players well off the pace. Thomas, who has one top-10 finish in five U.S. Open starts and missed the cut last year at Pebble Beach, drained a 24-foot birdie putt at the 18th for a five-under-par 65 at a Winged Foot layout that has yet to bare its teeth.