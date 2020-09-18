Left Menu
Dodgers explode in 6-run 7th to sink Rockies

Seager led off the fourth with his 13th homer of the season to cut the lead in half, Turner and Cody Bellinger singled and Chris Taylor walked to load the bases with one out.

Dodgers explode in 6-run 7th to sink Rockies
Corey Seager homered and finished with three hits, Edwin Rios also went deep and added a single, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Colorado Rockies 9-3 in Denver on Thursday night. Justin Turner also had two hits for L.A. (36-15), which increased it's NL West lead to four games over the San Diego Padres.

Trevor Story homered and doubled while Kevin Pillar also had two hits for the Rockies (22-27), who fell further behind in their chase for an NL wild-card spot. The Dodgers broke open a tie game in the seventh. Rockies starter Kyle Freeland got the first out but Enrique Hernandez doubled and Rios walked, bringing in reliever Carlos Estevez, who gave up a single, double, and a wild pitch to score three runs.

He struck out Turner, Max Muncy walked and Will Smith followed with a two-run double. Jairo Diaz came on and two passed balls brought home the sixth run of the inning to make it 8-2. Rios led off the eighth with his fifth home run and Story answered with his 11th at the bottom of the inning.

The Rockies got to starter Julio Urias when Raimel Tapia led off the bottom of the first with a single and Story doubled. Charlie Blackmon hit a sacrifice fly to drive in Tapia, and Story scored on Pillar's two-out single to give Colorado a 2-0 lead. Urias shut down Colorado's lineup for the next five innings, retiring 13 straight until Tapia reached on an error to start the sixth. Urias got the next two batters before being lifted for Dylan Floro (2-0). Urias allowed two runs on three hits and struck out two in 5 2/3 innings.

Seager led off the fourth with his 13th homer of the season to cut the lead in half, Turner and Cody Bellinger singled and Chris Taylor walked to load the bases with one out. Freeland hit Hernandez to drive in the tying run.

Freeland (2-2) allowed four runs on six hits and struck out five in 6 1/3 innings. He walked two.

