Left Menu
Development News Edition

Valdez stifles Rangers as Astros reach .500

Framber Valdez matched his career high for strikeouts, Kyle Tucker slugged a two-run home run, and the Houston Astros claimed the rubber match of their three-game series against the visiting Texas Rangers with a 2-1 victory on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 18-09-2020 10:23 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 10:23 IST
Valdez stifles Rangers as Astros reach .500

Framber Valdez matched his career high for strikeouts, Kyle Tucker slugged a two-run home run, and the Houston Astros claimed the rubber match of their three-game series against the visiting Texas Rangers with a 2-1 victory on Thursday. The second-place Astros (25-25) picked up a game on the third-place Seattle Mariners in the American League West in the chase for an automatic postseason berth. Seattle lost to the San Francisco Giants 6-4 earlier Thursday and fell three games behind the Astros.

Valdez (4-3) recorded 11 strikeouts, matching his total from an 11-4 win over the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park on Aug. 24. While half of his 100 pitches were sinkers, Valdez earned 12 swinging strikes on 41 curveballs. Thirteen of his 21 called strikes were on the sinker. Valdez labored but struck out three in the first inning to strand runners at the corners. He found his groove in the second, striking out Eli White and Jeff Mathis to cap that frame to ignite a stretch in which he retired 15 of 16 batters. A leadoff walk to Joey Gallo in the fourth was the lone hiccup for Valdez prior to Sherten Apostel reaching on a one-out double in the seventh.

Valdez allowed one run on four hits and walked one batter over 6 1/3 innings. Apostel scored when White roped a fastball from Astros right-hander Josh James into center field with two outs, slicing the deficit in half. James held the line there, retiring the subsequent four batters he faced, including strikeouts of Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Nick Solak in the eighth.

Left-hander Brooks Raley retired the side in the ninth on five pitches to earn his first career save. Rangers right-hander Jordan Lyles (1-5) nearly matched Valdez in effectiveness, surrendering just three hits, two runs and one walk over seven solid innings. However, his biggest mistake proved critical, with Tucker slugging his ninth homer of the season into the seats in right field immediately after Alex Bregman worked a leadoff walk in the second inning.

Lyles struck out two. Texas (18-32) fell to 1-5 in rubber matches this season and has dropped 11 of 13 against Houston.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: European space agency signs deal for asteroid defence mission; Hyundai Samho delivers world's first LNG-powered very large container ship and more

Science News Roundup: China sends satellites into space in the first sea-based commercial launch; World's largest fish are female and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

PharmEasy Goes Live on PhonePe Switch Enabling Online Delivery of Medicines for Millions of Users

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India PharmEasy, Indias leading online medical and healthcare ordering app announced today its partnership with PhonePe, Indias leading digital payments platform. PharmEasy is now available on Phon...

Surjewala hits out at Centre over job losses

Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on Friday hit out at the Central government over job losses in the country. In four months, 66 lakhs jobs were lost, these are engineers, doctors, teachers, and accountants. Total 14 crore ...

Adjournment motion notice in LS over lathi-charge on Kerala Congress protesters

Congress MP K Suresh has given Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha on Friday over lathi-charge on Kerala States Union and Youth Congress workers during protests and deteriorating law and order situation in the state. Congress demanded th...

Orban has ruled Hungary for a decade. Could the pandemic bring him down?

Hungarian car dealer Realszisztema has shelved plans to build a 1.7 million service facility and warehouse. Auto supplier AGC Glass Hungary, too, is turning away from expansion ambitions as it faces a future of fewer workers and sliding sal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020