Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: RCB releases official anthem dedicated to its fans

A day before the commencement of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Friday released their official anthem dedicated to the franchise's fans.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2020 11:37 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 11:37 IST
IPL 13: RCB releases official anthem dedicated to its fans
RCB skipper Virat Kohli (Photo/RCB Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

A day before the commencement of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Friday released their official anthem dedicated to the franchise's fans. Taking to Twitter, RCB wrote, "The Official RCB Anthem is here! And it's dedicated to the best fans in the world. Time to crank up the volume to the maximum, 12th Man Army."

This year, the Virat Kohli-led side will wear a tribute jersey with the message 'My COVID Heroes' both during training and matches for the entire tournament. The message will be displayed on the back of both the jerseys. RCB will also be supporting GiveIndia Foundation by donating the proceeds from the auction of the jerseys that players wear during their first match of the season.

Also through the season, RCB players will be sharing some of the inspirational stories pertaining to the 'COVID heroes' on the team's social media handles with the intent to inspire millions of RCB fans to embrace the hero spirit. RCB squad: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Gurkeerat Mann Singh, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Parthiv Patel, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Josh Philippe, Pavan Deshpande, Dale Steyn, Shahbaz Ahamad, Isuru Udana, Adam Zampa.

RCB will lock horns with SunRisers Hyderabad in their opening match on September 21. The IPL 2020 is slated to be played from September 19 to November 10 in the UAE across three venues -- Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah. (ANI)

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: European space agency signs deal for asteroid defence mission; Hyundai Samho delivers world's first LNG-powered very large container ship and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: China sends satellites into space in the first sea-based commercial launch; World's largest fish are female and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Peru president faces impeachment vote amid pandemic turmoil

Peruvian President Martn Vizcarras job is on the line Friday as opposition lawmakers push through an impeachment hearing criticized as a hasty and poorly timed ouster attempt in one of the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic. ...

New history has been created in rail connectivity in Bihar with inauguration of 12 projects: PM Modi.

New history has been created in rail connectivity in Bihar with inauguration of 12 projects PM Modi....

Thailand reports first coronavirus death in over 100 days

Thailand on Friday reported its first coronavirus death in more than 100 days, a health official said, after an infected Thai citizen had returned from abroad earlier this month. The 54-year old man, who was an interpreter based in Saudi Ar...

European stocks struggle as virus worries weigh on fragile recovery

European stocks struggled for momentum in early deals on Friday, with a resurgence in coronavirus cases across the continent raising concerns about its impact on a nascent economic recovery.The pan-European STOXX 600 index slipped 0.1 by 07...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020