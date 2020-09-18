Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi Capitals to thank COVID warriors throughout IPL campaign

IPL team Delhi Capitals on Friday said its players will don jerseys bearing the message "Thank You COVID Warriors" during the entire tournament in UAE, calling the initiative a "small token of gratitude" towards the frontline workers fighting the pandemic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2020 12:31 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 12:15 IST
Delhi Capitals to thank COVID warriors throughout IPL campaign
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

IPL team Delhi Capitals on Friday said its players will don jerseys bearing the message "Thank You COVID Warriors" during the entire tournament in UAE, calling the initiative a "small token of gratitude" towards the frontline workers fighting the pandemic. IPL starts on Saturday in Abu Dhabi with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on Chennai Super Kings in Abu Dhabi.

"...the Delhi Capitals official match jersey will bear the 'Thank You COVID Warrior' message for the entire duration of this season," the franchise said in a statement. Delhi Capitals' senior India pacer Ishant Sharma, spinner Amit Mishra and assistant coach Mohammad Kaif interacted with a few frontline workers, including doctors and police officers, in a virtual meet apart from sending them personalized team jerseys under the 'Salaam Dilli' initiative.

"To all the sanitation workers, doctors, security forces, blood donors, social workers, drivers, and their respective families - this small token of thanks from our team is a testament of your service towards humanity," Ishant was quoted as saying in the DC press release. The workers honored by the franchise included those who distributed home-made masks for free, installed mask-vending machines in public places, donated personal savings to buy air tickets for migrant workers, and ran a plasma donation network.

Amit Mishra said, "Words are not enough to thank these COVID warriors. A big Salaam from all of us for you. As our world continues to battle and survive this pandemic, it's efforts like yours that will continue to inspire, and make a difference." Kaif added, "It takes real selflessness, humility, and desire to be able to put others first in this battle for survival. Therefore, I would like to express my huge gratitude to all of you for making the world a better place."

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: European space agency signs deal for asteroid defence mission; Hyundai Samho delivers world's first LNG-powered very large container ship and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: China sends satellites into space in the first sea-based commercial launch; World's largest fish are female and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Israel imposes second coronavirus lockdown during high holidays

Israel will enter a second nationwide lockdown on Friday at the onset of the Jewish high-holiday season, forcing residents to stay mostly at home amid a resurgence in new coronavirus cases. The countrys initial lockdown was imposed in late ...

Provide gadgets, internet pack to poor students for online classes: HC to schools

The Delhi High Court Friday directed private as well as government schools to provide gadgets and an internet package to poor students for online classes, saying the absence of such facilities prevent children from pursuing elementary educa...

E-tailers poised to clock USD 7 bn festive month sales in 2020: RedSeer

Festive sales are expected to almost double this year and touch USD 7 billion in gross merchandise value GMV as compared to USD 3.8 billion in the same period last year, according to a report by research firm RedSeer. Based on the strong fe...

Apple to launch online store in India on Sept 23

Apple on Friday said it will launch its online store in India next week, offering its full range of products to customers across the country for the first time, a move that will help the tech giant cash in on the festive demand. The new onl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020