Braves crush six homers to demolish fading Mets

Marcell Ozuna, Austin Riley, Travis d'Arnaud and Ronald Acuna Jr. also went deep for the Braves (30-21), who began the day with a three-game lead over the Miami Marlins in the National League East. The six homers were one shy of a season-high for Atlanta, which hit seven homers in a 29-9 win over the Marlins on Sept.

Ozzie Albies hit two of the Atlanta Braves' six homers Friday night as the Braves cruised to a 15-2 win over the host New York Mets. Marcell Ozuna, Austin Riley, Travis d'Arnaud and Ronald Acuna Jr. also went deep for the Braves (30-21), who began the day with a three-game lead over the Miami Marlins in the National League East.

The six homers were one shy of a season-high for Atlanta, which hit seven homers in a 29-9 win over the Marlins on Sept. 9. Seven players had multiple hits for the Braves, who beat the Mets by 13 runs for the second time this season. Atlanta routed New York, 14-1, on July 26.

The Mets (23-28) had their two-game winning streak snapped as their wild card hopes took a hit. New York entered the day 1 1/2 games out of the final playoff spot. Ozuna had an RBI single in the first against Steven Matz (0-5), and the Braves started piling on in the second, when Freddie Freeman laced a two-run double and scored on Ozuna's 15th homer of the season. Riley homered off Matz in the third.

The Braves scored six more in the fourth, when d'Arnaud and Albies had two-run homers and Nick Markakis laced a two-run double. Albies and Acuna hit back-to-back homers in the sixth, and Ender Inciarte added an RBI single in the eighth. Max Fried (7-0), making his first start since Sept. 5, allowed one run on three hits and two walks while striking out three over five innings. Fried was sidelined by a back injury.

Amed Rosario went 3-for-4 with an RBI infield single, and Jeff McNeil had an RBI double for the Mets. Matz, pitching for the first time since Aug. 29 as he went on the injured list with a sore shoulder, allowed six runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out five over 2 2/3 innings.

The Mets' only 1-2-3 inning on the mound came from infielder Todd Frazier, who made his professional pitching debut. He got a fly out and a line out, sandwiched around a strikeout of Adam Duvall. --Field Level Media

