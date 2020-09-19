Left Menu
Ponting's third year with DC, should deliver this time: Gautam Gambhir

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir feels that coach Ricky Ponting should deliver this time for the Delhi Capitals as it is his third year with the franchise.

19-09-2020
Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Delhi has never won the Indian Premier League title. However, the team had a good run in the last season as they finished third in the points table. "Any team can win the tournament. Mumbai I feel is a favourite but all teams are equally balanced and I hope Delhi will do better in the coming days of the tournament," Gambhir told ANI.

"Delhi has not won this tournament till now so Delhi people will also love to see their team winning and it's 3rd year of Ricky Ponting with the team so he should deliver this time. I hope Shreyas Iyer and his combination will take Delhi to heights," he added. This year's IPL is being played in the UAE due to the coronavirus crisis. The tournament will be held in a biosecure environment.

"I hope its a successful tournament and I think players will make it successful and they should follow all the guidelines as well which BCCI has applied it's gonna be a good tournament," Gambhir said in an interaction with ANI. "I think a lot of moods will change and that's very important, a team will win but the important thing which will come out from this tournament will be that mood of the nation will change which is important as well," he added.

The 13th edition of the league starts today, with CSK locking horns with Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener. "Mumbai is a very settled side with depth and will have to see how they will start this tournament because they never start the tournament well, but if they will start in a better way then are surely favourites," Gambhir said.

Delhi Capitals will take on Kings XI Punjab in their opening game of the tournament on September 20. (ANI)

