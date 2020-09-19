Liverpool to sign Portugal forward Diogo Jota, says Wolves

Left Menu
“I know Diogo was really happy here,” Nuno said, "but it's normal that players like to face new challenges in their careers so joining Liverpool I think is a good move for him.” Liverpool is reportedly paying an initial fee of 41 million pounds ($52 million) for Jota, who was left out of Wolves' squad for its English League Cup loss to Stoke in midweek. Liverpool has yet to confirm the transfer.

PTI | Wolverhampton | Updated: 19-09-2020 21:49 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 21:24 IST
Wolverhampton manager Nuno Espirito Santo said Saturday that Portugal forward Diogo Jota is joining Liverpool, a move which will add depth to the Premier League champions' attacking options in a congested season. "I know Diogo was really happy here," Nuno said, "but it's normal that players like to face new challenges in their careers so joining Liverpool I think is a good move for him." Liverpool is reportedly paying an initial fee of 41 million pounds ($52 million) for Jota, who was left out of Wolves' squad for its English League Cup loss to Stoke in midweek.

Liverpool has yet to confirm the transfer. The signing of Jota would come soon after Liverpool brought in Thiago Alcantara to provide a new dimension to its midfield.

While Thiago's move was heavily trailed, Jota's was largely unexpected and only really emerged this week. Jota could struggle to break into the first team, given Liverpool's tried-and-tested front three of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah, but will offer strong back-up with matches every three or four days for most of the season. That is because the 2020-21 campaign has been shortened by a month following the pandemic-induced late finish to the last term.

Jota, who started for Portugal in recent Nations League matches, mostly operates as a left-sided forward so could alternate with Mane, in particular. He scored 26 goals in 85 matches for Wolves in the last two seasons but was never a regular first-choice player, especially toward the end of last season. "Diogo is amazing and everybody knows the relationship we built during four seasons," Nuno said. "Three seasons in particular here in Wolves, what Diogo did for us is absolutely fantastic. I think Diogo is going to the right place and we wish him all the best." Jota's arrival could accelerate the departure of one, or both, of Liverpool's back-up strikers Divock Origi and Rhian Brewster. Klopp also has Takumi Minamino as an option in attack.

Liverpool defender Ki-Jana However, an 18-year-old Dutchman, is heading to Wolves in a separate deal, Nuno also said Saturday.

