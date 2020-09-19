Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pat Cummins was an important pick by KKR in IPL auction: Coach McCullum

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) head coach Brendon McCullum on Saturday said Australian spearhead Pat Cummins is a "key" bowler as he has the ability to take early wickets.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 19-09-2020 23:09 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 23:09 IST
Pat Cummins was an important pick by KKR in IPL auction: Coach McCullum
KKR head coach Brendon McCullum. Image Credit: ANI

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) head coach Brendon McCullum on Saturday said Australian spearhead Pat Cummins is a "key" bowler as he has the ability to take early wickets. Cummins was bought by the franchise for Rs 15.50 crores in the December auction last year. The right-handed bowler has been in a spectacular form and is also a key cog in Australia's bowling wheel.

"Indian bowling attack does lack a little bit of experience in terms of game time but they have got an incredible amount of talent as all of them can bowl more than 140 kms an hour. They work really well together as a unit," McCullum said in a virtual press conference. "Really important selection in the IPL auction was of Pat Cummins. I think he is a key buy when it comes to overseas bowlers. For us, it was also about his ability to take early wickets. I am really content with the unit we have got," he added.

McCullum had smashed 158 runs off just 73 balls in the first IPL match against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2008. His innings was studded with 10 fours and 13 glorious sixes. "I played aggressively because that what's suits me. But the key to my coaching point is to understand each individual best game and motivate them to bring out their best," said the former New Zealand cricketer.

"You need to create a nice healthy balance in a team. I will give guys confidence in the field so that they could play their best game," he added. Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Mumbai Indians in their first match of the tournament on September 23.

KKR squad: Dinesh Karthik (c), Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narine, Chris Green, Eoin Morgan, M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik, Praveen Tambe, Pat Cummins, Rahul Tripathi, Tom Banton, Varun Chakravarthy. (ANI)

TRENDING

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Science News Roundup: NASA mulls possible mission to Venus after recent discovery of possible life; China aims to operate regular space flights by 2045 and more

Lee Min Ho achieves another feat thanks to his massive fan base

Swift remediation is key to managing cyber risks: S&P

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Police clash with protesters at anti-lockdown demonstration in London

More than a thousand people gathered in central London on Saturday to protest against lockdown measures aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus, before the event was broken up by police. The protest, which led to 32 arrests, came as ...

Soccer-Dortmund young guns sparkle in opening win over Gladbach

Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland scored twice and teenager Giovanni Reyna added another as they cruised past Borussia Moenchengladbach 3-0 in their season opener on Saturday. The 20-year-old Haaland scored a 54th-minute penalty, awa...

Committed to development of Devi Patan divison districts: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said his government is committed for the development of Devi Patan divisions Bahraich, Shravasti and Balrampur districts. According to a release, the CM in a review meeting said the d...

None of our batsmen carried on for us: Rohit

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma on Saturday blamed his batsmen for the five-wicket loss to Chennai Super Kings in the IPL opener, saying they wasted a good start and would need to come out smarter to bounce back in the next match. Put i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020