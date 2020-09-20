Left Menu
Angels rally late to take down Rangers

Mike Trout singled home David Fletcher in the bottom of the eighth to give the Angels a one-run lead and complete the comeback from 3-0 down against one of the best pitchers in the majors. Los Angeles starter Andrew Heaney went 6 2/3 innings, allowing three runs and six hits, striking out eight and walking one.

Reuters | Updated: 20-09-2020 09:40 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 09:40 IST
Angels rally late to take down Rangers

The Los Angeles Angels rallied for a 4-3 win against the Texas Rangers in the second game of their four-game series on Saturday night in Anaheim, Calif. Mike Trout singled home David Fletcher in the bottom of the eighth to give the Angels a one-run lead and complete the comeback from 3-0 down against one of the best pitchers in the majors.

Los Angeles starter Andrew Heaney went 6 2/3 innings, allowing three runs and six hits, striking out eight and walking one. Mike Mayers (2-0) retired the final six batters to earn the win. Shohei Ohtani homered, singled and scored two runs for the Angels (23-30), who remain 3 1/2 games back of the Houston Astros for second place in the AL West.

Los Angeles has seven games remaining and Houston has eight. Texas starter Lance Lynn continues to be the latest ironman in the major leagues. He threw at least 100 pitches for the 36th consecutive game, but was unable to protect the early lead.

Lynn allowed three runs and seven hits, struck out five and didn't walk a batter on 107 pitches in seven innings. Fletcher walked off reliever Brett Martin (0-1) to start the eighth. Jared Walsh hit a hard grounder at first baseman Sherten Apostel, but the ball got past him and down the line for an error, putting runners on the corners with no outs.

Trout then singled through the hole on the left side to drive in Fletcher for a 4-3 lead. The Rangers (18-34) took a 3-0 lead in the first inning on a leadoff home run by Leody Taveras and a two-run shot by Rougned Odor.

The Angels got a run back in the second on a solo home run by Ohtani, who was not in the starting lineup the previous six games after his batting average had dipped to .189. The Angels scored two more runs in the fifth to tie the score 3-3.

Taylor Ward, who came in 14-for-26 in the previous nine games, doubled into the right-center field gap to drive in Ohtani, who had a leadoff single. Fletcher followed with a two-out single up the middle to tie it 3-3. --Field Level Media

