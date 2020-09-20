Golf-Lee withdraws from U.S. Open after 18th hole meltdown

New Zealand golfer Danny Lee withdrew from the U.S. Open citing a wrist injury after a disastrous finish to his third round on Saturday left him 13 strokes behind leader Matthew Wolff. Lee fired rounds of 70 and 75 to make the cut at an unforgiving Winged Foot but carded an eight-over par 78 in the third round as his campaign unravelled spectacularly.

Lee was three over heading into the par-four 18th but six-putted from four feet to sign off with a quintuple bogey nine. The 30-year-old missed putts from four feet, five feet, five feet, six feet and three feet before finally holing from seven feet and announcing his withdrawal shortly after.