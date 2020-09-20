Left Menu
Development News Edition

Padres getting lineup boost in facing Mariners

Left fielder Tommy Pham returned Friday for the series opener against Seattle, and first baseman Eric Hosmer came back Saturday. The series, which has the Mariners acting as the home team after the games were moved from Seattle to San Diego due to hazardous smoke from wildfires in the Pacific Northwest, concludes Sunday afternoon, with the Padres able to clinch a postseason berth with a victory.

Reuters | Updated: 20-09-2020 15:07 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 15:02 IST
Padres getting lineup boost in facing Mariners
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The San Diego Padres' batting order is getting healthy with the team on the verge of its first playoff appearance in 14 years. Left fielder Tommy Pham returned Friday for the series opener against Seattle, and first baseman Eric Hosmer came back Saturday.

The series, which has the Mariners acting as the home team after the games were moved from Seattle to San Diego due to hazardous smoke from wildfires in the Pacific Northwest, concludes Sunday afternoon, with the Padres able to clinch a postseason berth with a victory. "Those are two huge pieces to our team," Padres infielder Greg Garcia said. "... We're happy to have them back in the lineup."

Hosmer returned just 12 days after fracturing the index finger on his left hand when hit by a pitch. Pham missed 28 games following surgery to repair a fractured hamate bone in his left hand. Hosmer, who has spent time on the injured list twice this season after being sidelined just once in the first nine seasons, was batting .288 with eight home runs when he was hurt. He took at-bats at the team's alternate training site the previous two days and passed a throwing test Friday.

"Feels like (Saturday) is a good day to get up and going," Padres manager Jayce Tingler said of Hosmer. Pham, who was batting just .207 with several minor ailments when he was sidelined, served as the Padres' designated hitter both Friday and Saturday. He went 1 for 3 with a walk in his first game back, a 6-1 victory. Both went 1 for 4 in Saturday's 4-1 loss.

"(Pham) was excited to get in there," Tingler said. "We told him about two, 2 1/2 hours before (Friday's) game, and so he was obviously pretty charged up. Then he goes out and has good at-bats." Their returns tempered the news that ace Mike Clevinger was scratched from Saturday's start with right biceps tightness.

Tingler estimated Clevinger is at "85-90 percent" and wouldn't rule out he'd be back for his next scheduled start. "We're just being probably extra cautious more than anything," Tingler said. "Just give it another couple days and go from there."

The Padres (33-20) are set to start right-hander Dinelson Lamet (3-1, 2.12 ERA) on Sunday. Lamet became the first Padres pitcher with back-to-back 11 strikeout games since Jake Peavy during his 2007 Cy Young Award-winning season. Lamet could make it three in a row against the Mariners. He struck out 12 in a game against them last season. Lamet is 1-0 with a 2.25 ERA in two career starts against Seattle.

The Mariners (23-29), who snapped a four-game losing streak Saturday, are set to send rookie right-hander Justin Dunn (3-1, 4.11 ERA) to the mound in the series finale. Dunn, who will be facing the Padres for the first time, is 2-0 with a 1.35 ERA and just seven hits allowed in 20 innings over his past four starts. But he lasted just two innings and walked five in his last outing against Arizona.

The Mariners' Ty France and Luis Torrens, both acquired in a seven-player deal with San Diego on Aug. 30, each went 2 for 4 Saturday. France drove in the game's first run, and Torrens' two-run double broke a 1-1 tie. Torrens has been behind the plate in 12 of 15 games since the trade and has impressed Mariners manager Scott Servais, a former catcher.

"Looking forward to the future with Luis, there's plenty to build on," Servais said. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

World News Roundup: Taiwan scrambles fighters as Chinese jets again fly near island; Belarus warns EU against inviting Lukashenko's rival to meeting and more

Lee Min Ho achieves another feat thanks to his massive fan base

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Unemployment, 'corporatisation of agriculture', handling of COVID pandemic key issues in Bihar polls: Tejashwi

With the Centre rolling out a slew of development projects for Bihar ahead of the Assembly polls, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday said grandiose PR exercises are a poor substitute for governance, and the real issues in the elections wou...

BJP hails passage of farm bills in Parliament

BJP president J P Nadda hailed Parliaments nod to two farm sector reform bills on Sunday, saying they will give farmers freedom in selling their produce and rid them of middlemen. He also hit out at the opposition parties over the ruckus in...

Espionage case against journalist Rajeev Sharma 'false', 'evidence planted': Lawyer

The espionage case lodged against arrested freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma under the Official Secrets Act is false and the evidence was planted by the Delhi police, his lawyer claimed on Sunday. The Delhi Police on Saturday said Sharma, ...

GST reduction to act as tailwind for two-wheeler industry: HMSI

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India HMSI has supported calls from various industry quarters for reduction in GST on two-wheelers, saying the move would act as a tailwind for reviving the sector which has been facing challenging business env...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020