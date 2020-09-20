Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Napoli pounce on Parma mistakes as spectators return to Serie A

Napoli pounced on two defensive mistakes to win 2-0 at Parma in their opening match of the season on Sunday as spectators returned to Serie A for the first time since March. Dries Mertens and Lorenzo Insigne got Napoli's campaign off to a winning start with second-half goals shortly after club record signing Victor Osimhen was brought on for his debut.

Reuters | Updated: 20-09-2020 23:47 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 23:47 IST
Soccer-Napoli pounce on Parma mistakes as spectators return to Serie A

Napoli pounced on two defensive mistakes to win 2-0 at Parma in their opening match of the season on Sunday as spectators returned to Serie A for the first time since March.

Dries Mertens and Lorenzo Insigne got Napoli's campaign off to a winning start with second-half goals shortly after club record signing Victor Osimhen was brought on for his debut. A smattering of fans, wearing masks and widely spaced apart, watched the game at the Stadio Tardini after the Italian government agreed to allow up to 1,000 spectators at matches from Sunday for the first time since the COVID-19 lockdown.

A cagey first half produced no real chances but Napoli came to life after Nigerian Osimhen, signed from Lille in the summer, was brought on in the 61st minute. Two minutes later, Hirving Lozano crossed the ball into the area and Parma defender Simone Iacoponi headed his attempted clearance straight to the feet of Mertens who fired past Luigi Sepe from 15 metres.

Insigne struck the post from Osimhen's flick before Parma gifted Napoli a second goal. Lozano intercepted a pass out of the Parma defence, his shot was saved by Sepe but Insigne snapped up the rebound in the 77th minute. Parma, playing their first match under coach Fabio Liverani, did little to impress new president Kyle Krause, chief executive of the U.S.-based Krause Group which took over the club on Friday.

Genoa, who narrowly escaped relegation last season, made a flying start under new coach Rolando Maran as they thumped promoted Crotone 4-1. Mattia Destro and 37-year-old Goran Pandev put them 2-0 ahead inside 10 minutes before Emmanuel Riviere pulled one back for the visitors before the half hour.

Davide Zappacosta, making his debut on loan from Chelsea, made it 3-1 with a solo goal in the 34th minute and Marko Pjaca, signed on loan from Juventus on Saturday, added the fourth in the 75th. Sassuolo midfielder Mehdi Bourabia curled in an 87th-minute free kick to salvage a 1-1 draw at home to Cagliari, who were playing their first match under former AS Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco.

Giovanni Simeone gave the Sardinians the lead with a diving header from Joao Pedro's cross in the 77th minute and had a goal disallowed for offside three minutes later.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

U.S. judge halts Commerce Department order to remove WeChat from app stores

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Bengal education minister seeks change in UGC-NET exam dates

West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee on Sunday urged the National Testing Agency to change the schedule of the UGC-NET exams that coincide with Durga Puja. Speaking to reporters, Chatterjee said the decision to conduct the exa...

Murkowski won't back court vote before election

Republican Sen Lisa Murkowski of Alaska says she doesnt support taking up a Supreme Court nomination so close to the November 3 election. Murkowski joins Maine Sen. Susan Collins among Republicans opposed to confirming a successor to the la...

2 nabbed near Bangladesh border with maps having suspicious markings

Two persons were nabbed from near the Bangladesh border in West Bengals North 24 Parganas district with maps having suspicious markings, the BSF said on Sunday. Around 500 yaba tablets, a banned narcotics, and a bike were also found in the ...

6 held in Kolkata with illegal arms following arrests of al-Qaeda operatives

The Kolkata Police held six people with illegal arms from different parts of the city following the arrest of al-Qaeda operatives by the National Investigation Agency, a senior officer said on Sunday. The police also held 74 more people aga...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020