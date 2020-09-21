Left Menu
Fenway Park intruder interrupts Yankees-Red Sox game

Sunday afternoon's game between the Boston Red Sox and rival New York Yankees was delayed for about 10 minutes in the top of the eighth inning after an intruder somehow gained access to the iconic Boston ballpark. The man, wearing a blue Red Sox jersey, managed to get to the top of the Green Monster in left field.

Reuters | Updated: 21-09-2020 03:25 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 03:11 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr

The man, wearing a blue Red Sox jersey, managed to get to the top of the Green Monster in left field. He began shouting and at one point threw a hat onto the field. "He evaded security, did pushups and briefly dangled off the edge of the platform in a potentially dangerous scene before he was apprehended by security and led away," wrote the New York Post's Dan Martin.

The man, wearing a blue Red Sox jersey, managed to get to the top of the Green Monster in left field. He began shouting and at one point threw a hat onto the field. "He evaded security, did pushups and briefly dangled off the edge of the platform in a potentially dangerous scene before he was apprehended by security and led away," wrote the New York Post's Dan Martin.

Spectators have not been allowed to attend Major League Baseball games this season due to the COVID-19 crisis. Boston won the game, 10-2.

