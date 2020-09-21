Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rockies double up Dodgers to win home finale

He gave up one run on three hits and struck out three to help Colorado (23-29) win its final home game of the season. Mychal Givens earned his first save for the Rockies, who finished 12-18 at Coors Field.

Reuters | Updated: 21-09-2020 04:14 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 04:14 IST
Rockies double up Dodgers to win home finale

Antonio Senzatela pitched into the seventh inning, Josh Fuentes had three hits, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-3 in Denver on Sunday. Senzatela (5-2) followed up the first complete game of his career with 6 1/3 solid innings against the NL West-leading Dodgers. He gave up one run on three hits and struck out three to help Colorado (23-29) win its final home game of the season.

Mychal Givens earned his first save for the Rockies, who finished 12-18 at Coors Field. Zach McKinstry doubled in the third inning for his first major league hit and added a single in the ninth for L.A. (38-16). The Dodgers had their five-game winning streak snapped.

Colorado had lost nine of its last 11 but remain in the hunt for one of the two NL wild card spots with eight games remaining. The Rockies finish the regular season with four games at San Francisco and four more at Arizona. Colorado took the lead in the fourth when Raimel Tapia and Kevin Pillar led off with singles against Tony Gonsolin, and one out later Trevor Story walked. Fuentes singled to center to drive in Tapia and Pillar to make it 2-0.

Gonsolin (1-2) gave up two runs on three hits and struck out 10 over five innings. The Rockies stretched their lead against the L.A. bullpen in the sixth. Charlie Blackmon, Story and Fuentes hit one out singles off Blake Treinen to score one run, and Elias Diaz and Ryan McMahon had RBI singles against Victor Gonzalez to make it 5-0.

Senzatela walked Max Muncy and Cody Bellinger with one out in the seventh and was replaced by Yency Almonte, who gave up a run-scoring single to Edwin Rios. Colorado tacked on a run in the eighth when Fuentes and David Dahl had consecutive singles, and Fuentes scored on a fielder's choice by Diaz.

The Dodgers got a two-run single from A.J. Pollock in the ninth and had the tying run at the plate but Givens got Chris Taylor to ground out to end the game. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

U.S. judge halts Commerce Department order to remove WeChat from app stores

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Cody gets first win as Rangers take out Angels

Kyle Cody recorded his first major league victory for the Texas Rangers after allowing one run over five innings in a 7-2 win against the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday afternoon in Anaheim, Calif. Cody 1-1 allowed three hits, struck out five...

Molina's blast lifts Cardinals over Pirates

Yadier Molinas two-run homer in the seventh inning on Sunday gave the visiting St. Louis Cardinals a 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. St. Louis 26-24 won the final four games of the five-game series and maintained a one-game lead over M...

Brady beats Panthers for first win with Bucs

Tom Brady threw a touchdown pass and Leonard Fournette scored two touchdowns as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the visiting Carolina Panthers 31-17 on Sunday afternoon in Tampa, Fla. It was the home opener and the first victory for Brady...

Blue Jays break out of skid by downing Phillies

Teoscar Hernandez hit a two-run homer, Jonathan Davis had a two-run double and the visiting Toronto Blue Jays ended a six-game losing streak with a 6-3 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies Sunday afternoon. The Phillies lost right fielder...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020