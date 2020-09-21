Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nats slug 5 homers, split doubleheader with Marlins

Asdrubal Cabrera drove in four runs, Kurt Suzuki had three RBIs, and Ben Braymer earned his first major league victory as the Washington Nationals beat the host Miami Marlins 15-0 on Sunday in the second game of a doubleheader.

Reuters | Updated: 21-09-2020 05:18 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 05:18 IST
Nats slug 5 homers, split doubleheader with Marlins

Asdrubal Cabrera drove in four runs, Kurt Suzuki had three RBIs, and Ben Braymer earned his first major league victory as the Washington Nationals beat the host Miami Marlins 15-0 on Sunday in the second game of a doubleheader. Washington banged out 18 hits, including homers, in order, by Trea Turner, Suzuki, Michael A. Taylor, Cabrera and Victor Robles.

Miami had just two hits after winning the opener 2-1. Sunday's second game started out as a battle between rookie left-handers: Braymer and Miami's Braxton Garrett.

Braymer, making his first major league start and only his third appearance, allowed one hit, three walks and no runs in five innings. Braymer (1-0) struck out four. Garrett (1-1), making his second career major league start, allowed the first five batters to reach -- including one on an error -- and never recovered. He lasted 2 2/3 innings, allowing five hits, three walks and five runs, four earned.

Turner homered on the game's first pitch to quickly spark Washington's offense. After Turner's homer, Juan Soto walked, Cabrera reached on second baseman Jon Berti's fielding error, and both runners moved up on a wild pitch. Suzuki then capped Washington's three-run, opening-inning rally with a two-run double to right on a pitch in which Garrett actually jammed Suzuki with a fastball.

The Nationals stretched their lead to 6-0 in the third. Suzuki led off with his homer. After Carter Kieboom singled, Taylor -- who grew up less than an hour from Marlins Park in Fort Lauderdale -- hammered a two-run homer on a 429-foot blast to left. It was the longest homer of the game. Washington made it 7-0 in the fourth on an RBI single from Josh Harrison, and the rout was on by the fifth when Cabrera's three-run homer landed in the upper deck in right field, 413 feet away.

Miami remains in second place in the National League East by one game over the Philadelphia Phillies, who lost on Sunday. Second-place teams are guaranteed playoff berths this year. Washington, which snapped a three-game losing streak, is in last place in the NL East in the year following its World Series title. The Nationals are guaranteed their first losing record since 2011.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

U.S. judge halts Commerce Department order to remove WeChat from app stores

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Woman accused of sending ricin letter arrested

A woman suspected of sending an envelope containing the poison ricin, which was addressed to White House, has been arrested at New York-Canada border, three law enforcement officials told The Associated Press on Sunday. The letter had been ...

Golf-DeChambeau's 'mad scientist' muscle validated in U.S. Open win

Bryson DeChambeaus unorthodox style got major validation on Sunday, as the power-driving mad scientist of the PGA Tour claimed the U.S. Open by a definitive six-stroke margin and silenced his sceptics.Since he unveiled his single-length set...

FOREX-Dollar clings on, yen creeps higher as Fed speakers in focus

The dollar clung to late-week gains on Monday, while the yen and yuan each edged higher, as investors looked ahead to a slew of U.S. Federal Reserve speakers this week and to a decision on the inclusion of Chinese government bonds in a glob...

Soccer-Depleted champions Al Hilal through to Asian Champions League last 16

Defending champions Al Hilal battled their way into the Asian Champions League knockout phase on Sunday with a 0-0 draw against Irans Shahr Khodro despite only have three substitutes available to them due to COVID-19 infections. Al Hilal ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020