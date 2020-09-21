Sports News Roundup: DeChambeau muscles his way to U.S. Open victory; Hall wins Portland Classic in playoff and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Cycling: Luckless Porte seals his place in Australian pantheon

Richie Porte's third place at the Tour De France on Sunday was the best finish for an Australian barring Cadel Evans and secures his place in the pantheon of the country's great road riders. Although Australia lacks the pedigree of some European nations, cycling is a hugely popular pastime Down Under and amateur peletons are an ubiquitous sight on the country's roads on weekend mornings.

Five players out of French Open qualifying due to COVID-19

Five players have been withdrawn from the French Open qualifying tournament after two players and a coach tested positive for COVID-19, organisers have said. The qualifiers will begin later on Monday, with the main draw set to commence on Sept. 27.

McIlroy backs Wolff for future success after U.S. Open bid falls short

Rory McIlroy is confident Matthew Wolff will have many more opportunities to win a major after the American's U.S. Open bid unravelled in Sunday's final round. Wolff, who was bidding to become the first debutant to win the tournament since 1913, headed into the final round with a two-stroke lead over Bryson DeChambeau but three bogeys in the front nine tripped him up early.

MLB roundup: Padres clinch rare playoff berth

Mitch Moreland's bloop double down the left-field line scored Manny Machado with the go-ahead run in the top of the 11th inning Sunday as the San Diego Padres clinched their first National League playoff berth in 14 years with a 7-4 victory over the Seattle Mariners at Petco Park. Wil Myers hit a three-run homer for the Padres (34-20), who captured at least a wild-card berth.

DeChambeau muscles his way to U.S. Open victory

A bulked-up Bryson DeChambeau bashed his way to a six-shot U.S. Open victory on Sunday, silencing any lingering questions as to whether his brawny game could translate to the major stage. World number nine DeChambeau, who began the day two shots back of U.S. Open debutant Matthew Wolff, clinched his first major title with a mix of jaw-dropping drives and clutch putts, shooting a virtually flawless three-under-par 67 to reach six under for the tournament.

NFL injury notebook: An ugly day for 49ers

Sunday of Week 2 was a particularly painful one for some of the biggest stars in the NFL, and one team in particular suffered worst of all. The defending NFC champion San Francisco 49ers lost four starters to game-ending injuries during Sunday's 31-13 win in New York against the Jets, with star pass rusher Nick Bosa potentially suffering a season-ending torn ACL.

Patriots' RB White inactive after father killed in car crash

New England Patriots running back James White was inactive for Sunday's National Football League (NFL) game against the Seattle Seahawks following the death of his father, U.S. media reported. Tyrone White, a captain with the Miami-Dade Police Department, was killed in a car crash on Sunday, while his mother Lisa was in critical condition.

Hall wins Portland Classic in playoff

Georgia Hall parred the second playoff hole Sunday to win the Cambia Portland Classic in Oregon and earn her first LPGA Tour title in the United States. Hall, a 24-year-old from England whose other Tour win was the 2018 Women's British Open, outlasted South Africa's Ashleigh Buhai after both made par on the first playoff hole, the 18th. Hall got the title with an up-and-down par on the par-4 first hole at the Columbia Edgewater Country Club.

NFL roundup: Wilson tosses five touchdowns as Seahawks outlast Pats

Russell Wilson threw five touchdown passes and the Seattle Seahawks made a defensive stand at the goal line on the game's final play to defeat the visiting New England Patriots 35-30 on Sunday night. Cam Newton nearly rallied the Patriots from a 12-point deficit in the final 4:32. He scored on a 1-yard TD run with 2:16 left to make the score 35-30 and, after Seattle went three-and-out, drove to New England's 1-yard line with two seconds left. Newton tried to run for the score, but was stopped by Seattle's L.J. Collier for a 1-yard loss.

Barty trades racket for golf club but still a champion

World number one Ash Barty may have decided to skip the U.S. and French Opens but the coronavirus pandemic has not prevented her from collecting trophies and as of Sunday she was women's champion at the Brookwater Golf Club. The 24-year-old Australian, who famously played professional cricket during a year out from tennis, decided not to leave home for the U.S. Open or her title defence at Roland Garros because of the pandemic.