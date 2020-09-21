Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bundy looks to rebound as Angels host Rangers

I think mainly it's getting behind in the count and throwing non-competitive offspeed pitches or fastballs not located very well, and I got singled to death." He'll be up against a Texas lineup that hit five homers in a 7-2 win against the Angels on Sunday, which knocked them back to 4 1/2 games behind the Astros with six games left. The loss also guaranteed Los Angeles a fifth straight losing season.

Reuters | Updated: 21-09-2020 14:03 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 14:03 IST
Bundy looks to rebound as Angels host Rangers

Dylan Bundy might feel like he has some making up to do when he takes the mound for the Los Angeles Angels on Monday afternoon in the finale of their four-game series against the Texas Rangers in Anaheim, Calif. Bundy is coming off his worst outing of the season for the Angels (23-31), and his poor performance Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks couldn't have come at a worse time.

Bundy (5-3, 3.12 ERA) had a chance to pull the Angels within 3 1/2 games of the Houston Astros for second place in the AL West with 10 games left, but instead lasted just 2 2/3 innings in the 9-6 loss, his shortest outing of the season. He allowed six runs (five earned) and six hits as the Angels fell behind 6-2 after three innings.

"I was getting behind in counts," Bundy said. "Just missing off the plate or below the zone with offspeed pitches. I think mainly it's getting behind in the count and throwing non-competitive offspeed pitches or fastballs not located very well, and I got singled to death." He'll be up against a Texas lineup that hit five homers in a 7-2 win against the Angels on Sunday, which knocked them back to 4 1/2 games behind the Astros with six games left.

The loss also guaranteed Los Angeles a fifth straight losing season. Sam Huff was among those who homered for the Rangers (19-34), but his round-tripper was the first of his major league career.

"Every time we come to Anaheim, it's going to be a cool place to be," Huff said. Los Angeles had pulled within 3 1/2 games of the Astros on Friday night after winning 6-2 against the Rangers in the series opener, but Houston came from behind late to pull out 3-2 wins on Saturday and Sunday against Arizona.

The Angels rallied for another 4-3 win on Saturday, but didn't get the performance they needed from veteran right-hander Julio Teheran on Sunday, snapping their three-game winning streak and severely hurting their slim chances of sneaking into the postseason for the first time since 2014. Though it's likely too late to make the playoffs, Bundy will try to redeem himself against the Rangers, a team he has pitched well against.

Bundy is 4-1 in eight career appearances, six starts, against the Rangers with a 2.61 ERA. Bundy faced the Rangers on Sept. 10 in Arlington and held them to two runs and four hits over 7 1/3 innings in a 6-2 win. He struck out a season-high 12 and walked one.

Bundy was matched against Kyle Gibson (2-5, 5.18 ERA), who will oppose him again on Monday. Gibson took the loss in his matchup against Bundy after allowing five runs and 10 hits in 5 2/3 innings.

He has struggled against Los Angeles in his career, owning a 3-4 mark in 12 career starts and a 5.01 ERA. Willie Calhoun likely will be in the lineup for the Rangers. He's 3-for-5 in his career off Bundy with two home runs.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Opposition parties in Pakistan form alliance, anti-govt movement against Imran Khan

Major Opposition parties in Pakistan have formed an alliance -- Pakistan Democratic Movement PDM -- demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan and sacking of his top aid Lt Gen Retd Asim Saleem Bajwa over allegations of corrupti...

Negativity not in Bollywood, exists only on TV channels: Anubhav Sinha

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha says the negative perception about the Hindi film industry has been manufactured on TV news channels and doesnt hold any weight among fans. Ever since actor Sushant Singh Rajputs death in June, there has been a whirl...

Motor racing-German F1 Grand Prix to allow up to 20,000 fans

Next months Eifel Grand Prix at Germanys Nuerburgring track can have as many as 20,000 fans in attendance, local authorities said on Monday, with the regions coronavirus infections under control. The permission for 20,000 fans is within the...

Congress bandh partially affects normal life in Tripura

Normal life was partially affected in Tripura on Monday in response to a dawn-to-dusk bandh called by opposition Congress to press for their 12- point charter of demands including improvement of healthcare services in G B Pant hospital here...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020