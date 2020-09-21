Reports: Panthers RB McCaffrey out 'multiple weeks'

Left Menu
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey could miss multiple games with an ankle injury. According to multiple reports, McCaffrey was evaluated Sunday night following the Panthers' loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Panthers (0-2) finished the game with McCaffrey on the sideline for the final 13 minutes. McCaffrey is the NFL's highest-paid running back, thanks to a four-year, $64 million contract he signed in the offseason.

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey could miss multiple games with an ankle injury. According to multiple reports, McCaffrey was evaluated Sunday night following the Panthers' loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Rules for the 2020 season allow for McCaffrey to be placed on injured reserve and return after missing three games.

McCaffrey scored two touchdowns and left the game hobbled after a 7-yard score. He was moving gingerly after the game. The Panthers (0-2) finished the game with McCaffrey on the sideline for the final 13 minutes.

McCaffrey is the NFL's highest-paid running back, thanks to a four-year, $64 million contract he signed in the offseason. He brings stability to a roster overturned in the offseason following a coaching change. Backups Mike Davis and Trenton Cannon likely will split carries with McCaffrey out.

Carolina reportedly was interested in signing Devonta Freeman, a free agent who is meeting with the New York Giants on Monday. Saquon Barkley is believed to have suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's loss to the Chicago Bears. --Field Level Media

