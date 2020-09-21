RCB beat SRH by runs in IPL match

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 runs in their IPL match here on Monday Chasing a target of 164, the SRH were all out for 153 in 19.4 overs, despite a 43-ball 61 from in-form England wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow

Earlier, Devdutt Padikkal's impressive 56 on debut and a typical explosive half century by AB de Villiers (51) helped Royal Challengers Bangalore post 163 for 5 after they were sent in to bat

Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Banaglore: 163 for 5 in 20 overs (Devdutt Padikkal 56, AB de Villiers 51; T Natarajan 1/34). Sunrisers Hyderabad: 153 all out in 19.4 overs (Jonny Bairstow 61; Yuzvendra Chahal 3/18, Navdeep Saini 2/25, Shivam Dube 2/15).