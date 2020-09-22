Left Menu
Development News Edition

NHL-Lightning hold off Stars, tie Stanley Cup Final 1-1

That's one, and we have to come out hard next game." Three first-period goals over a four-minute span, including power-play tallies from Brayden Point and Ondrej Palat, put Tampa Bay in control early.

Reuters | Updated: 22-09-2020 09:13 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 09:13 IST
NHL-Lightning hold off Stars, tie Stanley Cup Final 1-1

Tampa Bay's power-play unit finally snapped out of their slumber to help the Lightning secure a 3-2 win over the Dallas Stars on Monday and tie the National Hockey League's Stanley Cup Final at one game apiece.

The Lightning, who had gone 0-for-14 on the power play over their past four games, got two goals with the man advantage in Game Two of a best-of-seven championship series being held in Edmonton to limit travel and minimize COVID-19 risk. "This was an emotional game," said Tampa Bay forward Anthony Cirelli. "There were ups and some downs. It's always good to come out with the win here. That's one, and we have to come out hard next game."

Three first-period goals over a four-minute span, including power-play tallies from Brayden Point and Ondrej Palat, put Tampa Bay in control early. Kevin Shattenkirk's goal made it 3-0. Dallas finally got on the board with five minutes left in the second period when Joe Pavelski tipped in a shot from John Klingberg five seconds after Palat was serving a two-minute slashing penalty.

The Stars had another power-play opportunity before the second intermission and created a flurry of chances but Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy turned aside all five shots he faced during the two-minute penalty. "He's been huge for us, best player almost every game," said Palat. "In the first game we didn't help him much but today he was awesome."

The Stars pulled to within a goal when Mattias Janmark scored his first of the playoffs early in the third period to set up a tense finish. Mikhail Sergachev looked to have restored Tampa Bay's two-goal cushion near the midway mark of the final frame but Dallas coach Rick Bowness challenged the play and a review showed it was clearly offside.

Vasilevskiy stopped 27 shots for the Lightning while Dallas netminder Anton Khudobin made 28 saves.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Lightning dominate early, hold on late to tie Cup Final

The Tampa Bay Lightning double-dipped on the power play during a three-goal first period and rode a 27-save performance from goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy to claim a 3-2 victory over the Dallas Stars on Monday night in Edmonton to even the ...

Player positive for COVID-19 ahead of French Open qualifying

One woman who was entered in French Open qualifying tested positive for the coronavirus and was dropped from the field. The French tennis federation did not identify the player, who it said must isolate for seven days.Womens qualifying is s...

Whatever happened in front of me on Sep 20 has caused unimaginable loss to dignity of House, Chair: Harivansh to RS chairman.

Whatever happened in front of me on Sep 20 has caused unimaginable loss to dignity of House, Chair Harivansh to RS chairman....

Microsoft doubles down on gaming with $7.5 bln deal for Doom-owner ZeniMax

Microsoft Corp said on Monday it would acquire ZeniMax Media for 7.5 billion in cash, strengthening its Xbox video game offering with the studio behind titles such as Fallout and the Doom, as competition heats up with Sony Corp. ZeniMax is ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020