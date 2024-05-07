Left Menu

Expert committee approves Bharat Biotech International's proposal to conduct Phase-2 trials of TB vaccine: Sources

The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) under the Central Drug Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has approved vaccine major Bharat Biotech International's proposal to conduct the Phase II clinical trial of Mycobacterium Tuberculosis (Live Attenuated) Vaccine to assess the safety and immunogenicity in healthy adolescent and adult populations. According to the minutes of the

ANI | Updated: 07-05-2024 19:12 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 19:12 IST
Expert committee approves Bharat Biotech International's proposal to conduct Phase-2 trials of TB vaccine: Sources
Representative Image (Pexels.com). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Subject Expert Committee (SEC), which comes under the Central Drug Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), has approved vaccine major Bharat Biotech International's proposal to conduct the Phase II clinical trials of Mycobacterium Tuberculosis (Live Attenuated) Vaccine to assess the safety and immunogenicity in healthy adolescent and adult populations. According to sources, in the minutes of the meeting of Subject Expert Committee (SEC) held on March 30, 2024, the firm presented Phase I clinical trial report with 28 days safety results along with Phase II clinical trial protocol titled, "A Phase II, randomized, double-blind trial to assess the Safety and Immunogenicity of MTBVAC (BBV169), with BCG vaccine as a comparator in Healthy adolescent and adult populations".

However, this approval is subject to the condition that the firm should revise the exclusion criteria by excluding HIV positive subjects, diabetic subjects, and Molecular based RT- PCR test should be performed instead of Sputum AFB smear test for diagnosis of TB. The committee further added that DSMB review should be performed after day 28 and day 56 follow up and same should be submitted to CDSCO at the time of Phase III clinical trial application.

Accordingly, revised Phase II protocol should be submitted to CDSCO for approval. Earlier, Bharat Biotech issued a press release "MTBVAC, the first vaccine against Tuberculosis derived from a human source, begins clinical trials in adults in India."

"MTBVAC, the Spanish tuberculosis vaccine, the first live attenuated vaccine of Mycobacterium tuberculosis isolated from a human, reaches a new milestone by starting clinical trials in India, the most populated country in the world and the one with the highest number of cases of this infectious disease," it said. "The trials are carried out by Bharat Biotech in close collaboration with Biofabri. Trials to evaluate the safety and immunogenicity of MTBVAC have started with a pivotal safety, immunogenicity and efficacy trial planned to start in 2025," it said further.

Bharat Biotech International Limited in collaboration with Biofabri have started a series of clinical trials to evaluate the safety, immunogenicity and efficacy of MTBVAC in India. Tuberculosis, which is transmitted through the respiratory tract, kills more than 1.6 million people and infects more than 10 million worldwide each year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

 India
2
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says 90% of 2024 revenues will accrue at end of year; China should boost number of ICU beds, state agencies say and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says 90% of 2024 revenues will accrue at end o...

 Global
3
French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a thing.; Global health heavyweights team up for climate, disease funding

Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024