Kevin De Bruyne has incredible commitment, says Pep Guardiola

After winning 3-1 against Wolves in the Premier League 2020-21 season, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola hailed Kevin De Bruyne, saying that the midfielder has an incredible commitment towards the game. De Bruyne was City's star player in the match against Wolves as he converted a penalty in the 20th minute of the match, and he had a hand in goals for Phil Foden and Gabriel Jesus.

"Since we came back after the games for the national teams, every training session he has incredible commitment. Right now he is an incredibly important player for us. He always was, but in the situation we are in right now, it is so important," Goal.com quoted Guardiola as saying. "He took an incredible penalty, he took it perfectly. Then there is the amount of assists, how he runs. He played really well, like all the team. He likes to play football, he doesn't feel the pressure and likes to compete at a high standard," he added.

The first goal of the match came in the 20th minute as Kevin De Bruyne netted the ball into the goal through a penalty kick. Wolves Saiss had brought down De Bruyne inside the penalty area and as a result, De Bruyne was awarded the penalty kick. The second goal for City came through aggressive gameplay as De Bruyne first passed the ball to Raheem Sterling and he then managed to pass it to Phil Foden. Foden then smashed the ball into the goal from ten yards to give City a 2-0 cushion.

Wolves managed to peg one goal back in the 78th minute as a corner was perfectly headed towards Traore. Podence then managed to get the ball inside the penalty area and Raul Jimenez headed the ball into the goal to make the scoreline 2-1 in favour of City. In the 95th minute (90+5) of the match, City had a throw, the side lost the ball but managed to win it back and Gabriel Jesus' shot took a big deflection off Wolves' Conor Coady and resulted in a goal for City.

Pep Guardiola's side will now next lock horns with Leicester City in the Premier League on September 27. (ANI)