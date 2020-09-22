Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Saracens flanker Rhodes cited for headbutt on Leinster's Henshaw

Saracens flanker Michael Rhodes has been cited for headbutting Leinster centre Robbie Henshaw in their Champions Cup quarter-final match last Saturday and could miss the semi-finals and possibly next month's title clash.

Reuters | Updated: 22-09-2020 14:51 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 14:51 IST
Rugby-Saracens flanker Rhodes cited for headbutt on Leinster's Henshaw

Saracens flanker Michael Rhodes has been cited for headbutting Leinster centre Robbie Henshaw in their Champions Cup quarter-final match last Saturday and could miss the semi-finals and possibly next month's title clash. Rhodes went unpunished during the game after the incident, in which he appeared to swing his head back and strike Henshaw, as the officials did not notice it. But the act was spotted by citing commissioner, Beth Dickens.

"Rhodes is alleged to have committed an act of foul play in that he struck the Leinster centre, Robbie Henshaw, with his head the second minute of the match in contravention of Law 9.12," European Professional Club Rugby said in a statement https://www.epcrugby.com/2020/09/21/citing-complaint-michael-rhodes-saracens. "An independent Disciplinary Committee comprising Simon Thomas (Wales), Chair, Frank Hadden (Scotland) and Val Toma (Romania) will hear the case by video conference on Tuesday."

If found guilty of foul play, Rhodes faces a minimum ban of six weeks. Holders Saracens stormed into the semi-finals after quelling a spirited Leinster comeback to win 25-17. They take on French Top14 side Racing 92, who beat Clermont Auvergne 36-27, on Saturday.

In the other last-four clash, Toulouse take on Exeter Chiefs.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Indian Ambassador Suresh K Reddy presents his credentials to Brazil President

Indias Ambassador to Brazil Suresh K Reddy has presented his credentials to Jair M Bolsonaro, President of the Federative Republic of Brazil. On 21 September 2020, Ambassador H.E. Suresh Reddy presented his credentials to H.E. jairbolsonaro...

Poll indicates New Zealand's Ardern poised to win reelection

A new opinion poll indicates that New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is poised to win a second term in office when the nation goes to the polls next month. But Ardern said Tuesday that shes taking nothing for granted.The 1 News Colma...

Sharekhan enters discount broking with Espresso offering no brokerage on loss-making trades

Retail brokerage Sharekhan, which is owned by French banking major BNP Paribas, on Tuesday announced its entry into the discount broking space with Espresso, which offers no fees if the trade ends in losses. The basic idea is to help client...

Raveena Tandon welcomes a 'clean up' after Bollywood celebrities are named in drug probe

At a point when the Narcotics Control Bureau NCB is actively probing a drug nexus in Bollywood, actor Raveena Tandon on Tuesday welcomed a clean up and said it will help our young, future generations. The 45-year-old star took to Twitter an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020