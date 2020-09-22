Report: Vikings to bring in LB Davis for visit
Reuters | Updated: 22-09-2020 23:01 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 23:01 IST
The Minnesota Vikings plan to bring in linebacker Todd Davis for a visit once the ex-Denver Broncos player clears COVID-19 testing protocols, Mike Klis of 9News reported Tuesday. The Vikings lost Anthony Barr (pectoral) for the season in Sunday's 28-11 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.
Davis, 28, was cut by Denver earlier this month in a cap move. Davis played in 82 games (63 starts) for the Broncos, culminating with a career-high 134 tackles last season in 14 games. Davis played in three games with the New Orleans Saints in 2014. Barr was injured in the second quarter against the Cots. Barr has posted 423 tackles, 15 sacks, five fumble recoveries and two interceptions in 87 career games (all starts) since being selected with the ninth overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft.
