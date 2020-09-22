Left Menu
Rajasthan Royals beat CSK by 16 runs

Brief Scores: RR 216/7 (Sanju Samson 74 off 32 balls, Steve Smith 69 off 47 balls, Jofra Archer 27 no off 8 balls, Sam Curran 3/33). CSK 200/6 (Faf du Plessis 72 off 37 balls, Shane Watson 33 off 21 balls, MS Dhoni 29 off 17 balls, Jofra Archer 1/26, Rahul Tewatia 3/37).

PTI | Sharjah | Updated: 22-09-2020 23:46 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 23:36 IST
Rajasthan Royals beat CSK by 16 runs
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings by 16 runs in an IPL game on Tuesday riding on brilliant performances from Sanju Samson (74 off 32 balls), Steve Smith (69 off 47 balls) and Jofra Archer (27 off 8 balls, 1/26). Batting first Royals scored 216 for 7 with the help of 17 sxes hit by their batsmen and nine by Samson alone.

In reply, CSK could score only 200 for 6 with Faf du Plessis scoring 72 off 37 ball with the help of seven sixes. Mahendra Singh Dhoni scored 29 off 17 balls but it was Rahul Tewatia's leg breaks that caused a lot of damage to top order. Tewatia took 3 for 37 in his four overs while Archer bowled a briliant 19th over to seal the match. Brief Scores: RR 216/7 (Sanju Samson 74 off 32 balls, Steve Smith 69 off 47 balls, Jofra Archer 27 no off 8 balls, Sam Curran 3/33).

CSK 200/6 (Faf du Plessis 72 off 37 balls, Shane Watson 33 off 21 balls, MS Dhoni 29 off 17 balls, Jofra Archer 1/26, Rahul Tewatia 3/37).

