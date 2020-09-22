IPL 13: Umpiring call again in focus after KXIP error

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni appeared a little upset over the umpires after they decided to review a decision during Rajasthan Royals' innings in the 18th over on Tuesday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. An incident took place in the 18th over when Deepak Chahar appealed for a wicket of Tom Curran. The umpire gave out but Curran wanted to review the decision. However, he could not as all the reviews were exhausted.

The replay showed that Curran did not edge the ball. Moreover, the ball had actually bounced before Dhoni could catch it. The umpires realised their mistake and referred the third umpire. The decision was then rightfully reversed after the referral and that left Dhoni upset.

Earlier on Sunday, in the match between Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals, the on-field umpire Nitin Menon had deemed a double as a single, declaring that Punjab's Chris Jordan did not tap his bat past the crease. The match went into the super over and Kings XI Punjab suffered a loss at the hands of Delhi. Many former cricketers had then criticised the decision.

Also, Kings XI Punjab co-founder Preity Zinta questioned that what is the point of technology if it cannot be used and urged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to introduce new rules to "improve the game". (ANI)