Colts put Hooker, Campbell on injured reserve

The injuries to Hooker, 24, and Parris Campbell, 23, follow a season-ending injury to starting running back Marlon Mack, who tore his Achilles in the Colts' Week 1 loss at Jacksonville.

The Indianapolis Colts put safety Malik Hooker and wide receiver Parris Campbell on injured reserve Tuesday after the pair were injured in Sunday's game. Hooker tore his Achilles and is out for the season while Campbell is out for at least three weeks with an MCL/PCL injury to his left knee. Campbell would be eligible to return no earlier than Week 6.

To fill out the 53-man roster, the Colts elevated safety Ibraheim Campbell and cornerback Tremon Smith from the practice squad.

The Colts selected Hooker, an Ohio State product, with the No. 15 overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft. He also sustained a season-ending injury in his rookie season when he tore an ACL in Week 7.

Over three seasons, Hooker has played in 36 games (35 starts) and tallied 120 tackles, 11 passes broken up and seven interceptions. The Colts declined to pick up his fifth-year, $6.77 million option for 2021. Rookie Julian Blackmon is expected to replace Hooker at safety.

Parris Campbell, Hooker's former Ohio State teammate, was the No. 59 overall pick in the 2019 draft. He caught six passes for 71 yards in Week 1, but had no receptions on Sunday. He was injured on the second play from scrimmage when he took a handoff for a 7-yard gain and suffered a hard hit on the knee from Vikings safety Harrison Smith. In nine games with the Colts, Campbell has 24 catches for 198 yards and a touchdown.

The Colts (1-1) host the New York Jets (0-2) on Sunday.

