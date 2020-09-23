Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ankle injury rules Mitchell Marsh out of IPL, Jason Holder named replacement

Australian and Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Mitchell Marsh was on Wednesday ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League with an ankle injury he suffered in the team's opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 23-09-2020 16:47 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 16:47 IST
Ankle injury rules Mitchell Marsh out of IPL, Jason Holder named replacement

Australian and Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Mitchell Marsh was on Wednesday ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League with an ankle injury he suffered in the team's opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore. West Indies captain Jason Holder has been named as Marsh's replacement and is expected to join the Sunrisers squad soon in the UAE.

"Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out due to injury. We wish him a speedy recovery. Jason Holder will replace him for #Dream11IPL 2020," Sunrisers posted on its official Twitter handle. Marsh came out to ball the fifth over in Sunrisers' opening game against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday.

However, the 28-year-old could only bowl four deliveries as he twisted his right ankle in the second ball while trying to stop a drive by Aaron Finch in his follow through. He managed to bowl two more balls before hobbling off the field. Marsh later, courageously, came out to bat at number 10 in the chase but it was evident that he was finding it even difficult to stand. This is the second time that Marsh has been ruled out of the IPL due to injury. The injury-prone cricketer had to leave the cash-rich tournament in 2017 after suffering a shoulder problem.

Holder, who played for Sunrisers in the 2014-15 season, last featured in the IPL in 2016 for Kolkata Knight Riders. He recently featured in the Caribbean Premier League..

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Money Heist Season 5: Is there any link between Alicia, Tatiana? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

BMS calls for redrafting Industrial Relations Code

RSS-affiliated trade union Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh BMS on Wednesday urged the government to redraft the Industrial Relations Code, 2020, saying it would create strife in the industrial sector as many provisions are against the workers. The ...

PM Modi to interact online with fitness influencers at Fit India Dialogue

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will be interacting online with renowned fitness influencers at the Fit India Dialogue on September 24 at 12 noon. Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Shri Kiren Rijiju will also be present at the e...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Tech lifts stocks as poor data rekindles stimulus hopes

Shares rose and the dollar steadied at new highs on Wednesday, with overnight gains by Wall Street tech champions helping balance concerns that new restrictions to counter coronavirus infections will hurt the economic recovery. Renewed hope...

Faecal sludge treatment plant inaugurated in Coimbatore

A Rs 2.48 crore faecal sludge treatment plant with electronic mechanized technology, claimed to be the first of its kind in Tamil Nadu, has been inaugurated at Periyanaickenpalayam here. The plant, set up in a 1.50 acre site at Resource Rec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020