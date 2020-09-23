Left Menu
IPL 13: KKR win toss, opt to bowl first against Mumbai Indians

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium here on Wednesday.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 23-09-2020 19:18 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 19:18 IST
KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik and MI captain Rohit Sharma (Image: Indian Premier League's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium here on Wednesday. Under the captaincy of Dinesh Karthik, the Kolkata-based side finished fifth last year with six wins to their name.

Variety in players is the biggest USP of the side. The Caribbean power of Andre Russell and Sunil Narine is one of the core strengths of the team. Russell amassed 242 runs and three wickets while Narine bagged 11 wickets in the recently concluded Caribbean Premier League. Meanwhile, MI suffered a five-wicket defeat at the hands of Chennai Super Kings on Saturday. However, Kolkata has a poor head-to-head record against Mumbai. The two teams have played 25 matches against each other, out of which 19 have been won by Mumbai.

The game will be Kieron Pollard's 150th match for MI. "Pollard is a massive player for us. He is experience is crucial for us," said Rohit Sharma during the toss.

MI squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah. KKR squad: Dinesh Karthik (c), Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narine, Chris Green, Eoin Morgan, M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik, Praveen Tambe, Pat Cummins, Rahul Tripathi, Tom Banton, Varun Chakravarthy. (ANI)

