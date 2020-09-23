Left Menu
ISL: Spanish midfielder Vicente Gomez joins Kerala Blasters FC

Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) on Wednesday announced the signing of Spanish professional footballer Vicente Gomez for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League (ISL).

23-09-2020
Spanish professional footballer Vicente Gomez. Image Credit: ANI

Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) on Wednesday announced the signing of Spanish professional footballer Vicente Gomez for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League (ISL). Born in Las Palmas, the Defensive midfielder made his senior team debut in 2007 with the Spanish fourth division side AD Huracan. He spent two seasons at the club before joining his home team, Las Palmas, where he initially started with the reserve team.

"I wanted to have an international soccer experience, this season. The opportunity came up, and I am excited about both, playing for the club and being a part of the Indian Super League. In the yellow of Las Palmas, I have competed in the most important stadiums in Spain, and against several of the best players in the world: Messi, Iniesta and Cristiano Ronaldo," said Gomez in an official statement. Gomez made his senior team debut for Las Palmas in 2010 and even scored his side's second goal on his debut in the Copa del Rey.

During his eight seasons at the Las Palmas, he found the net on 13 occasions for the club in a total of 223 appearances. "He's a master of football who is going to be a big presence in our midfield. Kerala Blasters is only the third club in Vicente's professional career. This is unbelievable consistency at that level and a guaranteed quality signing for us. I am just as excited as our supporters, about Vicente joining the club," said Karolis Skinkys, Sporting Director, Kerala Blasters FC. (ANI)

