Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-PSG's Di Maria banned four games for part in brawl

Paris St Germain winger Angel di Maria has been given a four-game suspension for his behaviour during the ill-tempered 1-0 defeat by Olympique de Marseille this month, the French league said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 24-09-2020 02:38 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 02:20 IST
Soccer-PSG's Di Maria banned four games for part in brawl
Representative image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Paris St Germain winger Angel di Maria has been given a four-game suspension for his behaviour during the ill-tempered 1-0 defeat by Olympique de Marseille this month, the French league said on Wednesday. Di Maria escaped punishment for the brawl in the last minute of the Ligue 1 match which led to PSG's Neymar, Leandro Paredes and Layvin Kurzawa being sent off. Marseille's Dario Benedetto and Jordan Amavi were also dismissed.

Di Maria was the subject of an investigation for his role in the melee, however, after Marseille coach Andre Villas Boas said the Argentinian had spat at one of his players. The league statement did not say what Di Maria had been punished for. His suspension comes into effect from next Tuesday, meaning he is eligible for Sunday's trip to Stade de Reims but will miss games against Angers, Nimes, Dijon and Nantes.

An incident between Neymar and Marseille defender Alvaro Gonzalez is also under investigation and the league will make a decision after its next disciplinary meeting on Sept. 30. Neymar was given a two-game ban for slapping Alvaro on the head, later accusing the Spaniard of using racist language against him, which the defender has denied.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Japan's SBI wants to shake up regional banks. It may get a Suga boost

Tesla's value drops $50 billion as Musk's promised cheaper battery 3 years away

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Canada will spend big to combat coronavirus, saying now is not the time for austerity

Canadas Liberal government, insisting on Wednesday that this is not the time for austerity, promised major new investments and initiatives to help the country battle back from the coronavirus pandemic. The administration of Prime Minister J...

Nigerian pop star Yemi Alade wants to help women in new UN role

By Darnell Christie LONDON, Sept 23 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Nigerian pop star Yemi Alade called on Wednesday for coronavirus recovery plans to focus more on women, particularly in her home country, saying she planned to use a new role ...

Oil-trading bribery probe widens with new U.S. charges, guilty pleas

U.S. prosecutors charged a former U.S. employee of a Swiss energy trading firm with bribery and a Florida company pleaded guilty to bribery as a probe into corruption in energy trading widened in the United States.Authorities in the United ...

IMF official warns coronavirus will weigh on some economies for years

The coronavirus crisis is lasting longer than expected and it will take some countries years to return to growth, the No. 2 official at the International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday. The Fund has provided some 90 billion in total financ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020