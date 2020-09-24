Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. sports figures decry ruling in Breonna Taylor shooting

Colin Kaepernick and LeBron James headlined those from the sporting world who spoke out on Wednesday after police officers were cleared of criminal charges in the death of Breonna Taylor, a Black medical worker killed in her Louisville apartment. Two white policemen who fired into the apartment in March will not be prosecuted for Taylor's death because their use of force was justified while a third was charged with endangering her neighbors, Kentucky's attorney general said.

Reuters | Updated: 24-09-2020 08:19 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 08:19 IST
U.S. sports figures decry ruling in Breonna Taylor shooting

Colin Kaepernick and LeBron James headlined those from the sporting world who spoke out on Wednesday after police officers were cleared of criminal charges in the death of Breonna Taylor, a Black medical worker killed in her Louisville apartment.

Two white policemen who fired into the apartment in March will not be prosecuted for Taylor's death because their use of force was justified while a third was charged with endangering her neighbors, Kentucky's attorney general said. "The white supremacist institution of policing that stole Breonna Taylor's life from us must be abolished for the safety and well being of our people," former San Francisco quarterback Kaepernick tweeted along with an #AbolishThePolice hashtag.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James sent a series of tweets to voice his frustration and said "the most disrespected person on earth is the Black woman." "I've been lost for words today! I'm devastated, hurt, sad, mad! We want Justice for Breonna yet justice was met for her neighbors apartment walls and not her beautiful life," James wrote on Twitter.

"Was I surprised at the verdict. Absolutely not but damnit I was & still am hurt and heavy hearted! I send my love to Breonna mother, family and friends! I’m sorry! I’m sorry! I’m sorry!!" Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, speaking after his team's first workout since March, said it was "demoralizing" to learn about the news.

"It's just so demoralizing. It's so discouraging," said Kerr. "I just keep thinking about the generation of American kids, of any color. Is this the world they will live in? "There's just so much violence, and it's demoralizing when we can't be accountable or hold anyone to account for it."

Megan Rapinoe, who last year was named women's soccer player of the year after leading the United States to a World Cup title, called the decision devastating. "My heart is with the family of Breonna Taylor right now," Rapinoe wrote on Twitter. "My god. This is devastating and unfortunately not surprising. Black and brown fox in this country deserve so much more."

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

YouTube to automate restrictions on age-inappropriate content

Science News Roundup: Egypt discovers 27 sarcophagi more than 2,500 years old; Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Paire plays in Hamburg after earlier positive virus test

French tennis player Benoit Paire was allowed to compete at the Hamburg Open despite twice testing positive for the coronavirus, he said. Paire retired from his opening-round match while trailing Casper Ruud 6-4, 2-0 on Wednesday with what ...

Trailblazing journalist Harold Evans dead at 92

Sir Harold Evans, a British-American editor whose 70-year career as a hard-driving investigative journalist, magazine founder, book publisher and author made him one of the most influential media figures of his generation, died on Wednesday...

Ben Cutting leaves Brisbane Heat, signs with Sydney Thunder

Sydney Thunder have confirmed the signing of Australian all-rounder Ben Cutting ahead of the upcoming Big Bash League BBL. Thunder have traded in Cutting from the Brisbane Heat. His performances for Brisbane made him a crowd favourite as he...

Heavy rain leads to landslides, water-logging in West Bengal

Severe water-logging was reported in several areas of Jalpaiguri on Thursday following consistent heavy rains for the past couple of days. The incessant rainfall has also resulted in multiple landslides on National Highway 31 and National H...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020