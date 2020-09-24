Left Menu
Development News Edition

NHL-Stamkos scores in return as Lightning crush Stars 5-2

The Tampa Bay Lightning, bolstered by the long-awaited return of captain Steven Stamkos, routed the Dallas Stars 5-2 on Wednesday to grab a 2-1 lead in the National Hockey League's best-of-seven Stanley Cup Final.

Reuters | Updated: 24-09-2020 08:26 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 08:26 IST
NHL-Stamkos scores in return as Lightning crush Stars 5-2

The Tampa Bay Lightning, bolstered by the long-awaited return of captain Steven Stamkos, routed the Dallas Stars 5-2 on Wednesday to grab a 2-1 lead in the National Hockey League's best-of-seven Stanley Cup Final. Stamkos, who had surgery in March for a core muscle injury, was limited to less than three first-period minutes on the night but made his presence felt with a goal that put his team ahead 2-0 seven minutes into the game.

On his third shift, Stamkos took a pass in the neutral zone, eluded a Dallas defender and then stormed toward the net where he sniped it home from a sharp angle 85 seconds after Nikita Kucherov opened the scoring. Stamkos did not play during the final six minutes of the first period and was not on the bench when the second period began.

He returned to the Lightning bench about eight minutes into the second frame and took a few quick skates during stoppages but did not play again. Victor Hedman, Brayden Point and Ondrej Palat also scored for Tampa Bay while Jason Dickinson and Miro Heiskanen scored for Dallas.

Stars goaltender Anton Khudobin allowed five goals on 29 shots and was replaced by Jake Oettinger to start the third. Game Four is scheduled for Friday.

The entire Stanley Cup Final is being held in Edmonton, one of two Canadian hub cities for the playoffs, to help limit travel and minimize COVID-19 risks.

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

YouTube to automate restrictions on age-inappropriate content

Science News Roundup: Egypt discovers 27 sarcophagi more than 2,500 years old; Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Paire plays in Hamburg after earlier positive virus test

French tennis player Benoit Paire was allowed to compete at the Hamburg Open despite twice testing positive for the coronavirus, he said. Paire retired from his opening-round match while trailing Casper Ruud 6-4, 2-0 on Wednesday with what ...

Trailblazing journalist Harold Evans dead at 92

Sir Harold Evans, a British-American editor whose 70-year career as a hard-driving investigative journalist, magazine founder, book publisher and author made him one of the most influential media figures of his generation, died on Wednesday...

Ben Cutting leaves Brisbane Heat, signs with Sydney Thunder

Sydney Thunder have confirmed the signing of Australian all-rounder Ben Cutting ahead of the upcoming Big Bash League BBL. Thunder have traded in Cutting from the Brisbane Heat. His performances for Brisbane made him a crowd favourite as he...

Heavy rain leads to landslides, water-logging in West Bengal

Severe water-logging was reported in several areas of Jalpaiguri on Thursday following consistent heavy rains for the past couple of days. The incessant rainfall has also resulted in multiple landslides on National Highway 31 and National H...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020