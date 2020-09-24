Left Menu
Development News Edition

Revamped Barcelona starts new season with spotlight on Messi

It will be the club's league debut after the first two matches were postponed because of its participation in the Champions League late last season. The team's last official match was the embarrassing 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals in August, one of the worst defeats in the club's history and in Messi's career.

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 24-09-2020 17:29 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 17:29 IST
Revamped Barcelona starts new season with spotlight on Messi

Lionel Messi will be there when Barcelona starts its season on Sunday, just as he has been for the last two decades. His every move, however, will be scrutinized like never before.

After all, never before had Messi told the club that he wanted to leave, and never before had Messi been forced to stay. Will Messi still give his best? Will he still be motivated? Will the transfer saga affect him? Some of those questions may start being answered on Sunday when Barcelona opens its Spanish league season against Villarreal at the Camp Nou. It will be the club's league debut after the first two matches were postponed because of its participation in the Champions League late last season.

The team's last official match was the embarrassing 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals in August, one of the worst defeats in the club's history and in Messi's career. The result thrust Barcelona into one of its worst crises ever, and led Messi to make public his desire to leave. The Argentina great eventually backtracked after Barcelona denied his request to leave for free. He said he didn't want to get into a legal dispute with the “club of his life.” But Messi made it more than clear that he would have rather left, and openly criticized club president Josep Bartomeu for not keeping his promise to let him go.

Still, Messi said he would give his best despite having wanted to leave, and there were no signs of any letdown in the preparation matches in which he played ahead of what should be his final season with the club. “For a moment I thought he wouldn't stay with us,” Barcelona teammate Sergi Roberto said. “He's our captain, the best player this club has ever had and the best player in the history of soccer. I couldn't imagine Barça without Leo. It's normal that he may have wanted a different experience, but he has given it all for this club throughout the years. He has been motivated since he came to the first team. He is very professional.” Messi stayed but Barcelona will have a new coach as part of the profound changes announced by the club following the loss to Bayern. Ronald Koeman arrived to replace Quique Setién, and it didn't take long before the Dutch coach said he wanted to revamp the squad. Barcelona will start the season without some of its key players from recent years, including Ivan Rakitic, who rejoined Sevilla, and Luis Suárez, who joined rival Atlético Madrid.

Also new for Barcelona is the fact that it will be coming off a trophy-less season for the first time since 2007-08. The team finished five points behind Real Madrid in the league last season despite having the lead when the competition was interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic with 11 matches remaining. MADRID VS. PELLEGRINI Defending champion Real Madrid has a difficult second match on Saturday against Real Betis, which has won two in a row to start the season under veteran Chilean coach Manuel Pellegrini, a former Madrid coach.

Madrid struggled in attack in its opening 0-0 draw at Real Sociedad last Sunday, when Eden Hazard still wasn't available. It remains unlikely that Hazard will be fit to face Betis at the Benito Villamarín Stadium. SUÁREZ'S ATLÉTICO Atlético will make its Spanish league debut on Sunday against Granada at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, but it's unclear if Suárez will be ready to play after joining from Barcelona.

Diego Costa was set to be in the attack after Álvaro Morata joined Juventus to open space for Suárez. EUROPEAN SEVILLA Like Atlético and Barcelona, Sevilla also had its first two matches postponed because of European competition after winning the Europa League in August. And it's opener on Sunday at promoted Cádiz will come only three days after it plays Bayern Munich in the the Super Cup.

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Rick and Morty Season 5 updates, Emmy clip encourages fans to stay alert from Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

China accuses Chinalco rare earth unit of breaking pollution regulations

A rare earth subsidiary of state-run Aluminium Corp of China Chinalco in Guangxi has repeatedly violated pollution rules and contaminated land, the environment ministry said.Chinalco must investigate the problems and make corrections, the m...

Assam police exam paper leak : BJP leader says he has fled the state fearing for his life

Senior Assam BJP leader Diban Deka, whose name has cropped up in the the police recruitment question paper leak scam, on Thursday said he has fled the state as he is afraid of being killed anytime as many big and corrupt officials of Assam ...

Karnataka Assembly Speaker admits Cong's notice of no-confidence against BJP government

Signalling another political bout, a notice by opposition Congress expressing no-confidence in the B S Yediyurappa-led BJP government in Karnataka was admitted by Legislative Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri on Thursday. The Speake...

US STOCKS-Wall Street set to open lower as labor market recovery cools

Wall Streets main indexes were set to slip at the open on Thursday as weekly jobless claims posted a surprise increase, the strongest signal yet that more fiscal support would be necessary to avoid another round of mass layoffs and furlough...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020