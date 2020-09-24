IPL 13: RCB win toss, elect to bowl first against KXIP

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in their second game in the ongoing Indian Premier League at Dubai International Stadium here on Thursday. Both teams will wear black bands in remembrance of former Australian cricketer Dean Jones, who passed away in Mumbai after cardiac arrest.

Virat Kohli-led side has won their first encounter against SunRisers Hyderabad by 10 runs while KXIP lost the thrilling Super Over finish against Delhi Capitals on Sunday. KL Rahul made two changes in the team as they brought in Jimmy Neeshan and M Ashwin in place of Krishnappa Gowtham and Chris Jordan.

On the other hand, Kohli retained his winning combination and opted for the same unit that played the last game. RCB playing squad: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Josh Philippe (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Dale Steyn, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal.

KXIP playing squad: KL Rahul (capt and wk), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Sarfaraz Khan, Jimmy Neesham, M Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell. (ANI)