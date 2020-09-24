Left Menu
IPL 13: RCB win toss, elect to bowl first against KXIP

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in their second game in the ongoing Indian Premier League at Dubai International Stadium here on Thursday.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 24-09-2020 19:22 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 19:22 IST
Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul and RCB captain Virat Kohli (Photo/IPL Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in their second game in the ongoing Indian Premier League at Dubai International Stadium here on Thursday. Both teams will wear black bands in remembrance of former Australian cricketer Dean Jones, who passed away in Mumbai after cardiac arrest.

Virat Kohli-led side has won their first encounter against SunRisers Hyderabad by 10 runs while KXIP lost the thrilling Super Over finish against Delhi Capitals on Sunday. KL Rahul made two changes in the team as they brought in Jimmy Neeshan and M Ashwin in place of Krishnappa Gowtham and Chris Jordan.

On the other hand, Kohli retained his winning combination and opted for the same unit that played the last game. RCB playing squad: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Josh Philippe (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Dale Steyn, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal.

KXIP playing squad: KL Rahul (capt and wk), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Sarfaraz Khan, Jimmy Neesham, M Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell. (ANI)

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

