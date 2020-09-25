Left Menu
Development News Edition

Don't read headlines, hear what I said: Gavaskar on remark on Virat Kohli

Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar on Friday said he has not given any 'sexiest comment' on Indian skipper Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma and added that people should carefully listen what he said on Kohli rather than reading the headlines.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 25-09-2020 23:11 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 23:11 IST
Don't read headlines, hear what I said: Gavaskar on remark on Virat Kohli
RCB Skipper Virat Kohli (Photo: BCCI/IPL) . Image Credit: ANI

Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar on Friday said he has not given any 'sexiest comment' on Indian skipper Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma and added that people should carefully listen what he said on Kohli rather than reading the headlines. Gavaskar's remarks came after actor Anushka called the commentator's message as 'distasteful'.

"I did not give any sexist comment. I just said that Virat Kohli didn't get time to practice during the lockdown. We all saw how Virat Kohli was practicing on his terrace and Anushka was bowling to him. I just said Virat only got a chance to practice on Anushka's bowling," Gavaskar said on air during the Delhi Capitals-Chennai Super Kings game being broadcast on Star Sports Hindi. "I request everybody to watch and hear it again then say whatever you want to. Don't read the headlines, hear and watch on your own. I did not say anything sexist, nor I was trying to blame anyone, when I was talking about training during the lockdown, it was not when Kohli was dismissed. He was dismissed 3-4 balls later," he added.

Kohli was dismissed for just a run on Thursday and Gavaskar made a remark on how the India and RCB skipper hardly had any training time against quality bowling during the coronavirus-induced break. He also used Kohli's wife, Anushka's name while making the remark. Earlier in the day, reacting to being dragged into the episode, the actor took to Instagram and wrote: "That, Mr Gavaskar, your message is distasteful is a fact but I would love for you to explain why you thought of making such a sweeping statement on a wife accusing her for her husband's game? I'm sure over the years you have respected the private lives of every cricketer while commenting on the game. Don't you think you should have equal amount of respect for me and us?"

"I'm sure you can have many other words and sentences in your mind to use to comment on my husband's performance from last night or are your words only relevant if you use my name in the process? It is 2020 and things still don't change for me. When will I stop getting dragged into cricket and stop being used to pass weeping statements? Respected Mr Gavaskar, you are a legend whose name stands tall in this gentleman's game. Just wanted to tell you what I felt when I heard you say this," she added. Having started the season with a win, RCB didn't have a good outing against KXIP on Thursday as they lost by 97 runs at the Dubai Cricket Stadium. Kohli made no bones about the fact that it was a bad day in the office not just for the team, but also for him individually.

While the RCB skipper managed to score just a run with the bat, he missed two catches of KXIP skipper KL Rahul and that did make a difference as Rahul hit a brilliant century to lead his team from the front. In fact, Rahul was in the 80s when he was dropped and went on to hit an unbeaten 132 off 69 balls. (ANI)

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

MeitY and NITI Aayog to organize mega virtual summit on AI- RAISE 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

J-K health warriors' claims settled under PMGKY fighting COVID-19

As many as seven public healthcare providers of Jammu and Kashmir, who had contracted coronavirus on duty and have succumbed to the virus, are covered under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package Insurance Scheme for Health Workers Fightin...

Cancel Bangalore Turf Club license, convert it into a lung space: PAC

The Public Accounts Committee of the Karnataka legislature in its report tabled in the assembly on Friday recommended to the government cancellation of licence given to the Bangalore Turf Club BTC, and the premises be developed as a lung sp...

Knifeman in Paris wounds two at scene of Charlie Hebdo attacks

A man armed with a meat cleaver attacked and wounded two people on Friday who had stepped out for a cigarette in front of the Paris office building where Islamist militants gunned down employees of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo five year...

Farm bills are anti-farmer: Rajasthan organisations

Farmers organisations on Friday staged demonstrations in many places in Rajasthan against three farm bills that were recently passed by Parliament, claiming that they were anti-farmer. In many places, including Bikaner, Ganganagar and Hanu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020