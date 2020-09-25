Left Menu
Development News Edition

Don't read headlines, hear what I said: Gavaskar on remark on Virat Kohli

Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar on Friday said he has not given any 'sexist comment' on Indian skipper Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma and added that people should carefully listen what he said on Kohli rather than reading the headlines.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 25-09-2020 23:45 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 23:45 IST
Don't read headlines, hear what I said: Gavaskar on remark on Virat Kohli
RCB Skipper Virat Kohli (Photo: BCCI/IPL) . Image Credit: ANI

Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar on Friday said he has not given any 'sexist comment' on Indian skipper Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma and added that people should carefully listen what he said on Kohli rather than reading the headlines. Gavaskar's remarks came after actor Anushka called the commentator's message as 'distasteful'.

"I did not give any sexist comment. I just said that Virat Kohli didn't get time to practice during the lockdown. We all saw how Virat Kohli was practicing on his terrace and Anushka was bowling to him. I just said Virat only got a chance to practice on Anushka's bowling," Gavaskar said on air during the Delhi Capitals-Chennai Super Kings game being broadcast on Star Sports Hindi. "I request everybody to watch and hear it again then say whatever you want to. Don't read the headlines, hear and watch on your own. I did not say anything sexist, nor I was trying to blame anyone, when I was talking about training during the lockdown, it was not when Kohli was dismissed. He was dismissed 3-4 balls later," he added.

Kohli was dismissed for just a run on Thursday and Gavaskar made a remark on how the India and RCB skipper hardly had any training time against quality bowling during the coronavirus-induced break. He also used Kohli's wife, Anushka's name while making the remark. Earlier in the day, reacting to being dragged into the episode, the actor took to Instagram and wrote: "That, Mr Gavaskar, your message is distasteful is a fact but I would love for you to explain why you thought of making such a sweeping statement on a wife accusing her for her husband's game? I'm sure over the years you have respected the private lives of every cricketer while commenting on the game. Don't you think you should have equal amount of respect for me and us?"

"I'm sure you can have many other words and sentences in your mind to use to comment on my husband's performance from last night or are your words only relevant if you use my name in the process? It is 2020 and things still don't change for me. When will I stop getting dragged into cricket and stop being used to pass weeping statements? Respected Mr Gavaskar, you are a legend whose name stands tall in this gentleman's game. Just wanted to tell you what I felt when I heard you say this," she added. Having started the season with a win, RCB didn't have a good outing against KXIP on Thursday as they lost by 97 runs at the Dubai Cricket Stadium. Kohli made no bones about the fact that it was a bad day in the office not just for the team, but also for him individually.

While the RCB skipper managed to score just a run with the bat, he missed two catches of KXIP skipper KL Rahul and that did make a difference as Rahul hit a brilliant century to lead his team from the front. In fact, Rahul was in the 80s when he was dropped and went on to hit an unbeaten 132 off 69 balls. (ANI)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 filming details, vault might have slid deeper into earth

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Fans of boy band BTS join swarm of Ants chasing South Korea's hit IPO; New York's Metropolitan Opera to remain closed for another year and more

World Bank approves $450m to support Pakistan’s transition to clean energy resources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Oregon governor 'incredibly worried' about violence at Proud Boys rally

Oregon Governor Kate Brown on Friday declared a state of emergency in Portland over the weekend due to risks of violence as thousands of members of what she called white supremacist groups such as the Proud Boys hold a rally.Leaders of the ...

Paris stabbing suspect wasn't on police radar, minister says

The main suspect in the double stabbing on Friday outside the former Paris offices of a satirical newspaper where dozens were killed in 2015 was arrested a month ago for carrying a screwdriver but not on police radar for Islamic radicalisat...

Farm bill anti-farmer: J'khand CM

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday termed the farm bills, which were recently passed by Parliament, as anti-farmer and said they were the biggest attack on the federal structure of the country. Parliament recently passed the Fa...

Google to block U.S. election ads after polls close

Alphabet Incs Google will block election-related ads on its platforms after polls close in the U.S. election on Nov. 3, the company told advertisers in an email on Friday. The email, seen by Reuters and first reported by Axios, said that ad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020