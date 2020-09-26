IPL 13: CSK an experienced side, must adapt to the situation, says Brad Hogg
Former Australian spin wizard Brad Hogg feels that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) shouldn't worry about the conditions and must adapt to the situation in order to win a match in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2020 17:55 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 17:54 IST
Former Australian spin wizard Brad Hogg feels that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) shouldn't worry about the conditions and must adapt to the situation in order to win a match in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). His remark comes as CSK stumbled to a 44-run loss against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday.
The former Australian spinner backed the MS Dhoni-led side and said that CSK will make a comeback as they are an experienced side. "CSK need to stop worrying about conditions and adapt to the situation. They are experienced enough. Not writing them off yet, they will turn it around. #IPL2020 #DCvCSK," Hogg tweeted.
CSK was unable to chase down the total of 176 against Delhi and was restricted to just 131/7 stumbling to a 44-run defeat. Dhoni once again came out to bat at number six, and he walked out to the ground with CSK at 98/4 in the 16th over.
CSK has played three matches in the IPL 2020 so far and has managed to secure a win in just one against Mumbai Indians.
- READ MORE ON:
- CSK
- Brad Hogg
- IPL
- Australian
- Delhi Capitals
- Mumbai Indians
- Delhi
ALSO READ
Rio Tinto CEO to leave over destruction of Australian sites
Australian leader threatens to fire ministers over koalas
Koala chaos ends as Australian state leaders reach truce over habitat law
IPL 13: Gambhir believes players won't be afraid of coronavirus cases
FACTBOX-Australian resource projects in focus after sacred site destruction