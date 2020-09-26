Left Menu
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2020 17:55 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 17:54 IST
IPL 13: CSK an experienced side, must adapt to the situation, says Brad Hogg
Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg. Image Credit: ANI

Former Australian spin wizard Brad Hogg feels that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) shouldn't worry about the conditions and must adapt to the situation in order to win a match in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). His remark comes as CSK stumbled to a 44-run loss against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday.

The former Australian spinner backed the MS Dhoni-led side and said that CSK will make a comeback as they are an experienced side. "CSK need to stop worrying about conditions and adapt to the situation. They are experienced enough. Not writing them off yet, they will turn it around. #IPL2020 #DCvCSK," Hogg tweeted.

CSK was unable to chase down the total of 176 against Delhi and was restricted to just 131/7 stumbling to a 44-run defeat. Dhoni once again came out to bat at number six, and he walked out to the ground with CSK at 98/4 in the 16th over.

CSK has played three matches in the IPL 2020 so far and has managed to secure a win in just one against Mumbai Indians.

