IPL 13: Lee advises bowlers on perfect death bowling length

Ahead of the clash between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, former Australia pacer Brett Lee on Friday advised bowlers on where to bowl in death overs to be successful.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-09-2020 19:03 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 19:03 IST
Former Australian pacer Brett Lee (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the clash between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, former Australia pacer Brett Lee on Friday advised bowlers on where to bowl in death overs to be successful. "Bowling at the death, the length I think you have to bowl to be successful at this format of the game. Firstly, I want to talk about what we have done so far, the bowling we have seen in the last four matches at the death in IPL 2020. If we have a look at the heat map where the balls have landed. Bowlers have bowled short lengths. For me, that is way to more short to bowl at the death consistently," Lee said on pre-match show Select Dugout on Star Sports.

Lee further explained with the IPL death bowling stats so far and the length where bowlers had troubled batsmen in the tournament. According to Lee, the batsman will find it difficult to score on yorkers and they have the least strike rate against that particular ball. "When you are playing with the brand new ball the yorker length changes. With the new ball, yorker length is the good length to bowl because the batsman, generally, tries to come out of the popping crease. But as the game goes on, the batsman stands deep in the crease to smash yorkers to boundaries. The yorker ball has to be inside the box," Lee explained. (ANI)

